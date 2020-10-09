No significant benefit of Umifenovir in COVID-19 treatment: Glenmark

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday said the addition of antiviral Umifenovir did not demonstrate any significant clinical benefit over Favipiravir alone in moderate COVID-19 patients. The clinical study evaluated the possible superiority of the combination's efficacy against Favipiravir monotherapy, Glenmark said in a statement.

As per the results that Glenmark presented to the regulator, the study showed no superior clinical outcomes with the addition of Umifenovir, it added. This was the second clinical study after the successful Favipiravir monotherapy trial earlier this year that led the company to receiving the Emergency Use Authorisation for Favipiravir, Glenmark said.

"These latest findings confirm that the addition of Umifenovir does not show any incremental benefit in clinical outcomes. Thus Favipiravir therapy along with supportive care remains a suitable and effective choice for mild to moderate COVID-19 infection," Monika Tandon Senior VP & Head, Clinical Development, Global Specialty/Branded Portfolio, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said.