Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO urges Europe to stem rise of COVID-19 cases, curb mass gatherings

The World Health Organization's top emergencies expert said on Friday that European governments must take decisive action to shut down transmission of the coronavirus, including by curbing mass gatherings, to avoid more painful lockdowns.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 22:49 IST
WHO urges Europe to stem rise of COVID-19 cases, curb mass gatherings

The World Health Organization's top emergencies expert said on Friday that European governments must take decisive action to shut down transmission of the coronavirus, including by curbing mass gatherings, to avoid more painful lockdowns. Europe surpassed 100,000 daily reported COVID-19 cases for the first time on Thursday, after countries such as Russia and Britain saw no respite from the mounting number of infections every day in the past five.

"There are no new answers. We know what we need to do," Mike Ryan told a news briefing in Geneva. "It is though sad to see many countries in Europe experiencing a rapid rise in cases and governments do have to take decisive action in order to try and shut down transmission."

Older populations and other vulnerable groups likely to suffer severe disease must be protected, he added. Physical distancing, wearing masks, and proper ventilation remained key, Ryan said. "We need to be very, very careful with any forms of mass gatherings that bring people together at close quarters."

The WHO on Friday reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases, with the total having risen by 350,766 in 24 hours. In all more than 36.58 million cases have been reported globally and more than 1 million people have died, according to a Reuters tally on Friday.

Ryan told the WHO's Executive Board on Monday that the agency had submitted a list of names of scientists for a WHO-led international mission to China to look into the origins of the virus, which emerged late last year in the central city of Wuhan. Ryan, asked on Friday about progress, said: "This is not about WHO and the Director General seeking permission from China for the list of names. We share it as a courtesy to have a dialogue around the best team, not as a means of blocking or not blocking individuals. We are ready to move very, very quickly on this." (Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Josephine Mason; Editing by Alex Richardson)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 2,958 new cases, 38 deaths in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 count reached 1,37,570 after 2,958 people were detected with the infection on Friday, while the number of people who have been discharged increased to 1,08,935, an official said. Thirty-eight deaths recorded during th...

U.S. expects over 1 mln COVID-19 antibody doses from Regeneron, Lilly in 2020

The U.S. government expects to be able to provide at no cost more than 1 million doses of antibody treatments for COVID-19 similar to the one President Donald Trump received to treat his illness, according to a top U.S. health official on F...

Eateries in Thane to reopen from tomorrow

Restaurants, food courts and bars in Thane city can reopen from Saturday, the civic body has said. These establishments can remain open between 7 am to 11.30 pm, said an official of the Thane Municipal Corporation.Eateries can reopen in Mir...

Rallying-WRC adds Monza to calendar as final round of the season

Rally Monza, based at the Italian Grand Prix circuit outside Milan, has been added to the world rally championship calendar as the final round of a COVID-19 hit season, organisers said on Friday. The Dec. 4-6 short format asphalt event, wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020