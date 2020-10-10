Highlights from the Southern region at 5.20 pm. . MDS1 KL-VIRUS-SHAILAJA Though COVID-19 cases are surging in Kerala, the death rate is 0.36 percent, says Health minister Thiruvananthapuram: Though Kerala is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases of late, there is a silver lining as the mortality rate was only 0.36 percent, Health Minister KK Shailaja said as she praised the tireless efforts of Health workers and urged people not to overwhelm the healthcare system by their negligence.

MDS4 KL-PRISON OFFICIALS-TORTURE 4 prison officials booked after man arrested in ganja case dies in custody Thrissur: Four prison officials in Kerala have been booked after a man arrested in a ganja case allegedly died in custody and the post-mortem report indicated torture, a senior police official said. . MDS5 KL-MODI-GIRL PM congratulates Kerala girl who sang Himachali song Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated a girl from Kerala who sang a Himachali song, which has gone viral on the social media.

MDS6 TN-AIADMK AIADMK's collective leadership cannot be broken: Munusamy Krishnagiri (TN): DMK president M K Stalin has 'wishful thinking' of top AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami parting ways so that he may gain political mileage, but the party's collective leadership cannot be broken, senior leader K P Munusamy asserted here on Saturday. . MES1 KA-BOY-SNAKE Brave boy scares off python that bit him Mangaluru: A ten-year-old boy, showing courage and presence of mind, scared away a large python after being bitten by it while he was walking to a temple at Mannagudda here.

MES3 KL-SILVERLINE-PROJECT Silverline project will fast-track social and economic development in Kerala: Minister Thiruvananthapuram: The SilverLine project, a game-changer in Kerala's infrastructure growth as well as economic development, is expected to receive the central government approval soon...