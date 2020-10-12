Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway's aging king discharged after heart surgery

King Harald V of Norway was discharged from the main hospital in Oslo on Monday after a successful operation to replace a heart valve. “The king is in good shape,” the monarch's doctor, Bjoern Bendz, said after the surgery at the Rikshospitalet's Cardiovascular and Lung Clinic. The palace earlier had said that the intervention was necessary to improve the 83-year-old king's breathing.

PTI | Oslo | Updated: 12-10-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 21:05 IST
Norway's aging king discharged after heart surgery
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

King Harald V of Norway was discharged from the main hospital in Oslo on Monday after a successful operation to replace a heart valve. "The king is in good shape," the monarch's doctor, Bjoern Bendz, said after the surgery at the Rikshospitalet's Cardiovascular and Lung Clinic.

The palace earlier had said that the intervention was necessary to improve the 83-year-old king's breathing. Last month, the king was hospitalized with breathing difficulties. Doctors ruled out COVID-19. Harald will be on sick leave this month, the palace said. His son and heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, has stepped in and taken over his father's duties.

In 2005, the king's aortic valve was replaced by an artificial heart valve. Such valves have a lifespan of between 10 and 15 years, the royal household had said.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire strained by recriminations, fighting reports

Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces accused each other on Monday of launching new attacks in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, increasing strains on a two-day-old humanitarian ceasefire intended to end heavy fighting over the mountain enclave....

Chhattisgarh CM writes to Chief Justice Menon to set up fast track courts for trial of sexual offences

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to the Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court PR Ramchandra Menon, requesting him to notify the fast track courts in all the districts for speedy hearing and disposal of cases related to ...

Ghaziabad DM orders departments to check air pollution

The district magistrate here on Monday directed all departments to take preventive measures to check air pollution. From October 15, a graded response action plan GRAP will be applicable in the whole district under which stricter measures t...

US says "Quad" nations ready to work with others for free, open Indo-Pacific

An informal grouping bringing together India, Australia and Japan with the United States could be opened to other countries that support a free and open Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Beigun said on Monday.Washi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020