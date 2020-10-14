Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* Northern Ireland's devolved government is set to impose tougher COVID-19 restrictions after a rapid spread of cases led to the cancellation of elective surgeries across Belfast on Tuesday. AMERICAS * Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Republican-led U.S. Senate would vote on a scaled-down coronavirus economic relief bill of the type Democrats have rejected as they hold out for trillions in aid. * Mexico plans to vaccinate more than 116 million people, or roughly 90% of its population, by the end of 2021.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 10:28 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The World Bank's executive board approved $12 billion in new funding for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments, while hopes of a new U.S. pandemic relief package faded.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Britain's opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer called for a two-to-three-week "circuit breaker" lockdown, piling pressure on PM Boris Johnson who is struggling to sell his own plan to tackle COVID-19. * The Netherlands will return to a "partial lockdown" on Wednesday, while Ukraine's government voted to extend its lockdown until the end of the year and Italy imposed new curbs on gatherings, restaurants, sports and school activities.

* New COVID-19 infections, hospitalisations and deaths all spiked further in France as the nation braced for potential additional restrictions. * Northern Ireland's devolved government is set to impose tougher COVID-19 restrictions after a rapid spread of cases led to the cancellation of elective surgeries across Belfast on Tuesday.

AMERICAS * Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Republican-led U.S. Senate would vote on a scaled-down coronavirus economic relief bill of the type Democrats have rejected as they hold out for trillions in aid.

* Mexico plans to vaccinate more than 116 million people, or roughly 90% of its population, by the end of 2021. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Several coronavirus clusters have emerged in Australia's two most populous states, officials said, prompting the biggest, New South Wales, to delay easing some restrictions. * India's tally of coronavirus infections rose by 63,509 in the last 24 hours to stand at 7.24 million on Wednesday.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iran's death toll rose by 254 to 29,070 on Tuesday as the number of confirmed cases spiked to 508,389 in the hardest-hit Middle Eastern country.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Johnson & Johnson said it would take at least a few days for an independent safety panel to evaluate an unexplained illness of a study participant that led to a pause in the company's COVID-19 vaccine trial.

* U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment similar to one taken by U.S. President Donald Trump has been paused because of a safety concern. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The G20 group of major economies is poised to extend a multi-billion-dollar debt freeze for the world's poorest countries to help them weather the crisis. * Global finance leaders said the world economy had escaped a coronavirus-triggered collapse so far, but warned that failure to conquer the pandemic, maintain stimulus and tackle mounting debt among poor nations could crush a fragile recovery.

* Singapore's central bank left its monetary policy unchanged and said its accommodative stance will remain appropriate for some time as the city-state's economy emerges from its coronavirus slump.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand reports 701 new COVID-19 cases, seven fresh fatalities

Jharkhands COVID-19 tally mounted to 93,736 as 701 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Wednesday. Seven more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the states coronavirus death toll to 805,...

European shares tumble on J&J vaccine worries, banks slide

European shares fell on Tuesday as Johnson Johnsons move to pause its COVID-19 clinical trials raised doubts about the timeline of a vaccine, while bank stocks tracked a slide in bond yields on bets of more stimulus by the European Central...

Within India, we can make any type of missile that armed forces want: DRDO Chief Satheesh Reddy

By Ajit K Dubey Buoyed up by the strength of successful missile test in last 40 days, DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy on Wednesday said India has achieved self-reliance in the field of missile systems and can produce whatever is required by the...

Govt invites proposals for development of EV charging infrastructure on major highways

The government has invited proposals for the installation of charging stations from entities that intend to build and operate charging infrastructure on major highways and expressways in the country. The Department of Heavy Industries has f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020