Left Menu
Development News Edition

More facilities to check cardio-vascular deaths: Minister

"Basic infrastructure will be ramped up in Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Kalaburagi in order to provide effective treatment for cardio-vascular diseases," the Minister said in a statement. A significant decision has been taken and a blueprint prepared in this regard, he said in the statement.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-10-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:25 IST
More facilities to check cardio-vascular deaths: Minister

Bengaluru, Oct 14 (PTI): A blueprint is ready to ramp up basic infrastructure in the government-owned Jayadeva Hospital to check cardio-vascular deaths in Karnataka, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Wednesday. "Basic infrastructure will be ramped up in Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Kalaburagi in order to provide effective treatment for cardio-vascular diseases," the Minister said in a statement.

A significant decision has been taken and a blueprint prepared in this regard, he said in the statement. According to him, the decision was taken during the management committee meeting of Jayadeva Hospital chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday.

As per the blueprint, the number of beds in Jayadeva Hospital, Bengaluru, would be increased from 700 to 1,000 to make it the largest heart care hospital in the country, he said. A fully equipped 350-bed hospital at a cost of Rs 50 crore would be built by Sudha Murthy of Infosys Foundation, the Minister said.

Murthy had earlier agreed to construct only a hospital building, but now she has agreed to provide all the infrastructure for the hospital, he said. The Karnataka Medical Council has requested a site on contract basis inside the Jayadeva Hospital and it has been approved.

"In order to provide treatment for the people of Kalyana Karnataka region, a branch of Jayadeva Hospital has been opened on the third floor of JIMS Hospital. A new building for the same has been already approved and it would be constructed soon, said the Minister.

The Centre has given the nod to set up a National Institute of Virology Laboratory in Bengaluru which the government intends to set up on the Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra land..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet apprised of MoU for cooperation in groundwater management

The Union Cabinet was apprised of a memorandum of understanding MoU signed by the Central Ground Water Board CGWB to promote cooperation in surface and groundwater training, education and research to achieve water security for agricultural,...

Abject inaction of BJP-led government in Haryana prime cause for Delhi's pollution: AAP

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Wednesday claimed that the abject inaction of BJP-led government in neighbouring Haryana is a prime cause for Delhis increasing pollution. He further claimed that des...

Gonda:Acid attack victim shifted to Lucknow hospital for treatment

One of the three minor sisters injured in an acid attack here was referred to a Lucknow hospital on Wednesday as traders downed shutters demanding an impartial probe into the incident. The incident had taken place on Tuesday while the Dalit...

Erdogan set to unveil total size of Black Sea gas find

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he will announce the total size of gas reserves found in the countrys largest-ever discovery when he visits a drill ship in the Black Sea on Saturday. In August, Erdogan hailed the discover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020