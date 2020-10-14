Left Menu
Resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital continue protest against non-payment of salaries

The resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital on Wednesday continued their protest against non-payment of salaries over the last few months amid COVID-19 outbreak.

14-10-2020
Resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital continued their protest against non-payment of salaries. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital on Wednesday continued their protest against non-payment of salaries over the last few months amid COVID-19 outbreak. Many doctors sat outside the hospital demanding their dues pending for several months and raised slogans against the Delhi government.

"Government called us COVID warriors, showered flowers on us but we are not getting salaries. It is our right which we are being denied," said a doctor protesting here. Another resident doctor, Abhimanyu said they have been dealing with the situation for a long time. He said they have to protest in every three-four months for their salary.

"We are protesting for our salary. We have not been paid for four months now and it is not for the first time we are dealing with this, we have to protest in every three-four months for our salary," Dr Abhimanyu told ANI. On Tuesday, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC)-run Hindu Rao Hospital was removed from the list of the designated COVID-19 hospital.

"Hindu Rao hospital removed from the list of designated COVID-19 hospital with immediate effect, in view of the low average bed occupancy of the hospital and request received from the NDMC," the Delhi government stated. Delhi's Health and Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain said the government had written a letter to Bharatiya Janata Party-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) asking them to handover hospitals to the Delhi government as MCD is "not able to properly run and manage their hospitals".

Jain in a tweet shared the letter written by the Delhi government to commissioners of the MCD. "It is evident that MCD is not able to properly run and manage their hospitals. We have written a letter to BJP led MCD to handover hospitals to Delhi government, to avoid any further inconveniences to the medical, para-medical staff, and the patients coming to the hospital," he had said in a tweet.

Recently, Jain had said that COVID-19 patients at the MCD-run Hindu Rao hospital will be shifted to the Delhi government hospitals as doctors and other staff of Hindu Rao have given a notice for a strike. (ANI)

