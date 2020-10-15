Left Menu
Development News Edition

Regeneron's drug becomes first FDA-approved Ebola virus treatment

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' triple antibody cocktail as the first Ebola virus treatment, lending validation to similar drugs being developed for COVID-19.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2020 03:44 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 03:01 IST
Regeneron's drug becomes first FDA-approved Ebola virus treatment
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' triple antibody cocktail as the first Ebola virus treatment, lending validation to similar drugs being developed for COVID-19. Regeneron's Inmazeb, an intravenous drug, has been approved for adults and children, after it was tested in 382 candidates with confirmed Zaire ebolavirus infection in a clinical trial, the health regulator said.

The drugmaker has said it is talking with the FDA about an emergency use authorization for its experimental dual antibody cocktail for COVID-19, which was given to U.S. President Donald Trump as part of his treatment regime. The treatments are part of a class of drugs known as monoclonal antibodies, which are manufactured copies of antibodies that are one of the main weapons generated by the immune system to fight infections.

"Today's action demonstrates the FDA's ongoing commitment to responding to public health threats — both domestically and abroad — on the basis of science and data," FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a media statement. The FDA approved Ervebo, the first vaccine for the prevention of Ebola virus disease, in December 2019.

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

Do we have any chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 in future?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

European nations are closing schools, cancelling surgeries and enlisting student medics as overwhelmed authorities face the nightmare scenario of a COVID-19 resurgence at the onset of winter.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic...

U.S. judge strikes Tennessee abortion law requiring 48-hour waiting period

A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday struck down a Tennessee law requiring a 48-hour waiting period for abortions, saying it placed an unconstitutional burden on women.The law, which went into effect in 2015, required abortion providers to inf...

Uneasy Merkel gets tougher on coronavirus, urges young not to party

Germanys states agreed on Wednesday to extend measures against the spread of the coronavirus to larger parts of the country as new cases soared, but Chancellor Angela Merkel warned even tougher steps may be needed.What we do in the coming d...

Regeneron's drug becomes first FDA-approved Ebola virus treatment

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals triple antibody cocktail as the first Ebola virus treatment, lending validation to similar drugs being developed for COVID-19. Regenerons Inmazeb, an intr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020