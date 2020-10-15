Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's son Barron tested positive for COVID-19, says Melania Trump

President Donald Trump's 14-year-old son, Barron, tested positive for COVID-19 but exhibited no symptoms after both of his parents contracted the virus, first lady Melania Trump said on Wednesday. "Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms," Melania Trump said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 06:24 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 06:24 IST
Trump's son Barron tested positive for COVID-19, says Melania Trump

President Donald Trump's 14-year-old son, Barron, tested positive for COVID-19 but exhibited no symptoms after both of his parents contracted the virus, first lady Melania Trump said on Wednesday.

"Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms," Melania Trump said in a statement. She said she and Barron had since tested negative for the virus. Donald Trump told a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, that Barron "is just fine now" and said it was an example of why schools should reopen.

"I don't even think he knew he had it, because they're young and their immune systems are strong and they fight it off," Trump said. "Get the kids back to school," he said. Melania Trump said her symptoms were "minimal" and that she hoped to resume her duties as first lady "as soon as I can."

"I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time," she said. "I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food," Melania Trump said.

Donald Trump spent three nights in a military hospital after announcing on Oct. 2 that he and Melania had tested positive. To treat the virus, he received an experimental dual antibody therapy developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral remdesivir, as well as the steroid dexamethasone.

"In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together," Melania Trump said.

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

Do we have any chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 in future?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump’s son Barron tested positive for COVID-19, reveals Melania

Barron Trump, the teenage son of US President Donald Trump, contracted coronavirus after his parents tested positive for COVID-19 but has since tested negative, First Lady Melania Trump has said. In a blog posted on the White House website,...

Judge says absentee ballots in North Carolina must have witness signatures

A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that absentee ballots in the presidential battleground state of North Carolina must have a witness signature, a boost for Republican groups seeking to enforce stricter rules on mail-in voting.U.S. District...

Soccer-Argentine league to restart on Oct. 30

Professional football will restart in Argentina on Oct. 30 after a seven-month hiatus caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the president of the Argentine Football Association said on Wednesday. All football is returning, Claudio Tapia ...

PREVIEW-Rugby-Exeter primed to cap incredible rise with ultimate prize

Ten years after climbing out of the second tier of English rugby, Exeter are one win away from being crowned the best team in Europe, and all the stars seem to be aligning for them ahead of Saturdays Champions Cup final against Racing 92.If...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020