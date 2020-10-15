Left Menu
Development News Edition

Homes of French health minister, other officials, raided in COVID-19 probe

Police raided the homes and offices of France's health minister and its public health director on Thursday as part of a probe into the authorities' response to the coronavirus pandemic, a health ministry official told Reuters, confirming an earlier BFM TV report. "This operation was carried out without encountering any problems.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 17:22 IST
Homes of French health minister, other officials, raided in COVID-19 probe

Police raided the homes and offices of France's health minister and its public health director on Thursday as part of a probe into the authorities' response to the coronavirus pandemic, a health ministry official told Reuters, confirming an earlier BFM TV report.

"This operation was carried out without encountering any problems. The procedure is following its course," the official added. As well as current Health Minister Olivier Veran and public health director Jerome Salomon, Veran's predecessor Agnes Buzyn, former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and former government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye were also targeted by the raids, BFM added.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Veran and Salomon or the other officials caught up in the raids. There was no immediate comment from the Paris police or the Interior Ministry. On July 3, the Law Court of the Republic - a special court established to try cases of ministerial misconduct - launched a judicial investigation into the official handling of the pandemic following dozens of complaints by doctors, local authorities and nursing homes.

The inquiry was intended to establish whether there had been a "lack of will to fight a disaster" from those in charge at the outbreak of the epidemic. News of the raids broke just hours after President Emmanuel Macron ordered a nightly curfew affecting a third of the French population in a bid to curb the surging second wave of the deadly virus.

Daily new infections are increasing at a record rate, putting a renewed strain on the hospital system. The virus has killed more than 33,000 people to date in France, the ninth-highest tally in the world.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Volkswagen rolls out red and white edition of Polo, Vento

German auto major Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Thursday rolled out a special red and white edition of its hatchback Polo and Vento sedan without any additional cost under its festive offer Volksfest 2020. Besides the special edition o...

Malaysia's Firefly to start jet flights in Q1 next year

Firefly Airlines will start flying jet planes in the first quarter of next year, its parent Malaysia Aviation Group MAG said on Thursday, in a sign MAG is shifting its focus as core brand Malaysia Airlines struggles to survive. MAG, which i...

EPCA says no relaxation for housing societies to use gensets

A Supreme Court-appointed pollution monitoring authority made it clear on Thursday that it will not allow any relaxation, except for essential services, in banning the use of electricity generators in Delhi-NCR and asked people to question ...

Greece blames Turkey for holding up foreign minister's plane

Greece accused Turkey on Thursday of deliberately holding up a government aircraft carrying its foreign minister home from Iraq, leaving it circling for 20 minutes before granting it permission to cross Turkish airspace. Turkey denied the a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020