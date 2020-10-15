Mulayam's condition stable: Sources

The condition of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav who has contracted COVID-19 is stable, sources said on Thursday. The 80-year-old leader is undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

"He is stable and his condition is fine as of today. We are awaiting more details from the hospital," a party official said. The SP had on Wednesday tweeted that the party's founder had tested positive for the coronavirus disease and was being monitored by doctors.

"As of now, there are no COVID symptoms in him," it had said..