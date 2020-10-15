Left Menu
Development News Edition

Healthy people might have to wait till 2022 to get COVID-19 vaccine: WHO

Addressing an online question and answer session, WHO's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said there would be at least one effective vaccine by 2021 but it would be available "only in limited quantities". "Most people agree, it's starting with healthcare workers, and frontline workers, but even there, you need to define which of them are at highest risk, and then the elderly, and so on," Swaminathan said on prioritising who gets the vaccine first.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:57 IST
Healthy people might have to wait till 2022 to get COVID-19 vaccine: WHO
The World Health Organization (WHO) Image Credit: ANI

Healthy people might have to wait till 2022 to get COVID-19 vaccine as health workers and those with a higher risk of contracting the infection will be prioritised, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. Addressing an online question and answer session, WHO's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said there would be at least one effective vaccine by 2021 but it would be available "only in limited quantities".

"Most people agree, it's starting with healthcare workers, and frontline workers, but even there, you need to define which of them are at highest risk, and then the elderly, and so on," Swaminathan said on prioritising who gets the vaccine first. "There will be a lot of guidance coming out, but I think an average person, a healthy young person might have to wait until 2022 to get a vaccine," she said.

She said no one has produced these vaccines in the volumes that are going to be needed. "So in 2021 we will have vaccines but they will be in limited quantities so we worked on a framework that how the countries will prioritise on whom to give those vaccines," she said.

"People tend to think that on the first of January or the first of April, I'm going to get the vaccine, and then things will be back to normal.It's not going to work like that," Swaminathan added. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday said that India is expected to have a COVID-19 vaccine from more than one source by early next year and the government is formulating distribution strategies for the immunisation of people across the country.

He had also said the Centre estimates to receive and utilise 40-50 crore doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, covering 20-25 crore people, by July next year. On Sunday, the minister said considering the large population size of India, one vaccine or vaccine manufacturer will not be able to fulfil the requirements of vaccinating the entire country and added that the government is open to assessing the feasibility of introducing several COVID-19 vaccines in the country in accordance with their availability.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa puts public works, jobs at heart of COVID-19 recovery plan

South Africa will embark on a massive public works and job-creation drive in response to the coronavirus crisis, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday, unveiling a plan to return Africas most industrialised economy to growth.Under pres...

Mystery shrouds engineering student's murder in AP

In a gruesome incident shrouded in mystery, a painter did a 20-year-old engineering student to death by slitting her throat in Vijayawada on Thursday, with one version suggesting that it was an act of vengeance allegedly because she spurned...

Trump has not spoken with Chinese President Xi in a while, does not want to

U.S. President Donald Trump, citing his concerns about Chinas handling of the coronavirus pandemic, said he has not spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a while and does not want to. I have not spoken to him in a while because I dont...

At least 50 Indians stranded in Dubai airport over non-compliance of immigration rules

Over 50 Indian travellers were stranded at the Dubai International Airport on Thursday after they failed to comply with the UAE governments immigration rules, according to a media report. Over 100 Indians -- predominantly jobseekers -- arri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020