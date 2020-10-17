2,515 new coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh, 14 deaths

Left Menu
Fourteen more deaths were recorded in the state, taking the toll to 1,439, he said. 509 people were discharged from various hospitals while 2,223 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 27,180 active cases, the official informed.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 17-10-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 22:44 IST
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 1,58,502 on Saturday after 2,515 people were detected with the infection, while the number of people who have recovered reached 1,29,883, an official said. Fourteen more deaths were recorded in the state, taking the toll to 1,439, he said.

509 people were discharged from various hospitals while 2,223 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 27,180 active cases, the official informed. Raipur district reported 182 new cases, taking its total case count to 38,945, including 513 deaths.

Janjgir-Champa district recorded 236 new cases, Raigarh 224, Rajnandagon 167, Durg 164, Korba 163, Bilaspur 151, Bastar 126 and Kondagaon 114, the official said. "Of the latest fatalities, six took place on Saturday and one on Friday while seven had taken place earlier," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,58,502, New cases 2,515, Death toll 1,439, Recovered 1,29,883, Active cases 27,180, People tested so far 15,11,089..

