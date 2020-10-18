Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Australia's COVID-19 hotspot to partially lift lockdown restrictions

Australia's state of Victoria, the epicentre of the country's coronavirus outbreak, will see some of its months-long restrictions eased as of Monday but retailers and restaurants must wait longer, the state's premier said on Sunday. After more than 100 days in a strict lockdown, the five million people living in Melbourne, Victoria's capital, will be able to spend as much time outdoors as they wish, but must stay within a 25-kilometre (15-mile) radius from their homes, Premier Daniel Andrews said.

U.S. CDC reports 217,918 total deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 8,028,332 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 70,078 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,001 to 217,918. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Oct. 16 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/3dz9fTp)

New Zealand reports one new case of COVID-19 in community

New Zealand reported one new case of coronavirus in the community on Sunday, as the virus re-emerged in the country after many days of no transmission within its borders. The Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield said in a news conference that the infected person was identified early, and risk of transmission was contained.

Europe crosses 150,000 daily coronavirus cases mark, a week after reporting 100,000 daily cases

Europe surpassed 150,000 daily coronavirus cases on Friday just a week after reporting 100,000 cases for the first time, according to Reuters tally, with countries such as France, Germany reporting record daily numbers of infections this week. Much of Europe has tightened curbs including measures such as shutting or ordering early closing of bars, but now the surging infection rates are also testing governments' resolve to keep schools and non-COVID medical care going.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 5,587 to 361,974: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 5,587 to 361,974, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll rose by 10 to 9,777, the tally showed.

Mainland China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier

China reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 17, the same as a day earlier, the health commission said on Sunday. All of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases, 355 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported on Saturday an 5,447 more cases of the novel coronavirus and 355 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 847,108 and the death toll to 86,059. Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Global coronavirus cases rise by one-day record of 400,000

Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 400,000 for the first time late on Friday, a record one-day increase as much of Europe enacts new restrictions to curb the outbreak. Europe, which successfully tamped down the first surge of infections, has emerged as the new coronavirus epicentre in recent weeks and is reporting on average 140,000 cases a day over the past week.

Frozen food package polluted by living coronavirus could cause infection, China's CDC says

China's disease control authority said on Saturday that contact with frozen food packaging contaminated by living new coronavirus could cause infection. The conclusion came as the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) detected and isolated living coronavirus on the outer packaging of frozen cod during efforts to trace the virus in an outbreak reported last week in the city of Qingdao, the agency said on its website.

Divided world is failing COVID-19 test, says frustrated U.N. chief

A divided world has failed to rise to the challenge of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday and warned concerted action was needed to prevent millions of people being pushed into poverty and hunger. The former Portuguese prime minister said far more could have been done if countries had worked together to combat the disease, which has killed more than one million people.