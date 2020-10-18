Bengal minister tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

Left Menu
West Bengal minister Nirmal Maji tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a state-run hospital here, a health department official said on Sunday. Maji, who is the minister of state for labour, was taken to the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital on Saturday night after he was diagnosed with the infection, he said. The 59-year-old MLA from Uluberia North constituency has mild fever and breathing problem, he said.

West Bengal minister Nirmal Maji tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a state-run hospital here, a health department official said on Sunday. Maji, who is the minister of state for labour, was taken to the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital on Saturday night after he was diagnosed with the infection, he said.

The 59-year-old MLA from Uluberia North constituency has mild fever and breathing problem, he said. "He (Maji) is okay. We are monitoring him very closely. His comorbidities remained a matter of concern," the official said.

Maji had suffered a brain stroke in September and was hospitalised for a few days, sources said. Several state ministers had earlier tested positive for coronavirus and recovered from the disease.

