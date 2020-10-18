Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 183 new cases, 190 discharged, 5 deaths in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad district in Gujarat reported 183 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking its infection tally to 40,210, while five deaths, including four within city limits, took the toll to 1,889, an official said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-10-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 20:50 IST
COVID-19: 183 new cases, 190 discharged, 5 deaths in Ahmedabad
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

Ahmedabad district in Gujarat reported 183 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking its infection tally to 40,210, while five deaths, including four within city limits, took the toll to 1,889, an official said. He said 190 people were discharged during the day, with both urban and rural areas of the district having more people walk out of hospitals than in, taking the overall count of such cases to 34,840.

The city reported 167 new cases and saw 172 people getting discharged, while these figures for the rural part were 16 and 18 respectively. After a review, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation was left with 107 micro containment areas as it removed six areas from the list and added seven new ones.

The AMC's COVID-19 bulletin issued on Sunday afternoon said north-west zone, with 525 cases, had overtaken west zone's 521, while central zone has the lowest number of active cases at 301.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

People protest felling of 10,000 trees for Dehradun airport expansion

Several hundred people gathered outside the Jolly Grant Airport here on Sunday to protest the proposed felling of over 10,000 trees for the expansion of Dehradun Airport into International Airport. The state government has sought approval t...

Was in favour of abrogation of Article 370 even when I was in CWC: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that even when he was a member of the Congress Working Committee, he was in favour of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogat...

Senior PLO official Erekat taken to hospital after COVID-19 condition worsens

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Israel on Sunday for treatment of a worsening case of COVID-19, the Palestine Liberation Organization said. Witnesses said Erekat, 65, was on a stretcher when ...

Nadda to visit North Bengal on Monday, address party workers

BJP national president J P Nadda will visit Siliguri in North Bengal on Monday to take stock of organisational matters, ahead of 2021 Assembly elections, party sources said. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda have addressed severa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020