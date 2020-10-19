COVID-19 infection being 'effectively contained', positivity rate below 8 pc for 4th day: Govt

India's cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate has remained below 8 percent for four days, demonstrating that the rate of spread of infection is being effectively contained, the Union health ministry said on Monday. This has been brought about by a high level of comprehensive countrywide testing, it said.

The country's cumulative positivity rate stands at 7.94 percent and is on a continuous decline, the ministry said in a statement. "As evidence has revealed, higher numbers of testing on a sustained basis have aided in bringing down the positivity rate. The decline in the cumulative positivity rate has demonstrated that the rate of spread of infection is being effectively contained," it said.

"Higher testing across wide regions leads to early identification of positive cases, prompt tracking through efficient surveillance and tracing, and timely and effective treatment in homes/facilities and hospitals for severe cases. These measures in tandem eventually lead to lower mortality rates," it added. The total number of tests for the detection of coronavirus infection has crossed 9.5 crores so far, according to the ministry.

The average daily positivity rate for the third week of October is 6.13 percent, the statement said. "This is a result of a successful test, track, trace, treat, and technology strategy of the Central government effectively followed by states and UTs," it underlined.

The ministry said the country has been reporting a steady decline in active cases. The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the third consecutive day on Monday. There are 7,72,055 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 10.23 percent of the total caseload, according to ministry data updated at 8 am.

The total number of recoveries has surged to 66,63,608, thereby enhancing the difference concerning active cases, the ministry said. A total of 66,399 patients recovered and were discharged the previous day, while 55,722 new infections were reported. The national recovery rate has progressed to 88.26 percent, it said.

According to the statement, 79 percent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. Maharashtra is the biggest contributor with more than 11,000 recoveries in a day, followed by Kerala and Karnataka with more than 8,000 recoveries each, the statement said.

The ministry said 81 percent of the 55,722 new cases are from the 10 states and UTs. With more than 9,000 fresh infections, Maharashtra continues to report a very high number of cases, followed by Kerala and Karnataka with more than 7,000 cases each, it said.

A total of 579 case fatalities were reported in a span of 24 hours. After 90 days, the daily deaths recorded are below 600, the ministry said. Of these, nearly 83 percent are concentrated in the 10 states and UTs. More than 25 percent of the latest fatalities are from Maharashtra (150 deaths).

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 75,50,273 with a single-day spike of 55,722 infections, while the death toll climbed to 1,14,610 with 579 fatalities, the ministry data showed.