FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The Australian state of Victoria on Monday eased some coronavirus-led restrictions after months, while much of Europe enacted new curbs, as worldwide cases crossed 40 million, according to a Reuters tally.

* About 6 million people in the United Kingdom face tougher lockdowns in the coming days as Wales and Manchester, the country's third-largest city, mull additional restrictions as the outbreak accelerates. * Poland plans to open a temporary hospital at Warsaw's landmark national stadium to ease the strain on the healthcare system from spiking cases.

* Slovenia declared a 30-day state of emergency after cases more than doubled in the past week from the previous week. * Austria is limiting gatherings to a maximum of six people indoors and 12 outside.

* Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gave mayors the power to shut public squares from 9 p.m. to halt gatherings as he unveiled a further package of measures on Sunday to try to halt a sharp rise in cases. AMERICAS

* House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said differences remain with President Donald Trump's administration on a wide-ranging coronavirus relief package but she was optimistic legislation could be pushed through before Election Day. * Panama will offer travelers a COVID-19 test when they arrive at its main airport, a little less than a week after resuming international flights.

* A U.S. federal judge has struck down a Trump administration rule that would have cut food stamp benefits to almost 700,000 unemployed Americans amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, court documents showed. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Australian state of Victoria reported four new COVID-19 cases as people in Melbourne were granted more freedom to move about after a month-long lockdown, buoying hopes an outbreak in the city was nearing an end. * The president of the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, Joko Widodo, called for Indonesia not to rush the rollout of vaccines, citing concerns over public awareness about whether they were halal.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Tunisia's prime minister, Hichem Mechichi, ordered a nationwide curfew starting from Tuesday.

* Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Israel on Sunday for treatment of a worsening case of COVID-19, the Palestine Liberation Organization said. * South Africa's health minister, Zweli Mkhize, and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, his office said late on Sunday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Britain's Oxford University said initial findings from a study on the long term impact of COVID-19 has found that a large number of patients discharged from hospitals still experience symptoms of breathlessness, fatigue, anxiety, and depression two to three months after contracting the virus.

* Spain's Pharmamar said that its aplidin cancer drug has "enormous promise" as a treatment for COVID-19 after completing successful Phase 2 trials. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* European stocks rallied on Monday as rising hopes of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year and a U.S. fiscal package before elections offset concern over record daily infections in the region. * It might take countries in the Middle East and Central Asia a decade to return to the economic growth seen before the coronavirus crisis, the International Monetary Fund said, as long-standing regional vulnerabilities weigh on their recovery.

* China's economic recovery accelerated in the third quarter as consumers shook off their coronavirus caution, although the weaker-than-expected headline growth suggested persistent risks for one of the few drivers of global demand.