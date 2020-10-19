Covid positive Jharkand minister shifted to Chennai

Covid positive Jharkand minister shifted to ChennaiPTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-10-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 23:21 IST
Jharkhand Minister Jagarnath Mahto,who tested positive for COVID-19 recently, was shifted to acity hospital on Monday, officials said
Mahto, Education Minister of that state, was brought tothe city by an air ambulance from Ranchi, officials at theairport said without divulging further details
Mahato had revealed on September 28 he had testedpositive for coronavirus and admitted to a Ranchi hospitalfor treatment.
