Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDHM ID may not be mandatory for COVID19 vaccination: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that nobody will be deprived of the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination in the absence of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) ID.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 20:58 IST
NDHM ID may not be mandatory for COVID19 vaccination: Health Ministry
Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry during a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that nobody will be deprived of the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination in the absence of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) ID. The NDHM was announced on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day of India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The vision of NDHM is to create a national digital health ecosystem that enables timely and efficient access to inclusive, affordable, and safe healthcare to all citizens. NDHM will significantly improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency of health services in India.

"The NDHM as it exists today does not make digital IDs mandatory to receive services that NDHM has created. So, therefore to say that it would become mandatory for vaccination is probably not the right interpretation," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan while responding to a question during a press conference. "Health IDs will be utilised in those cases where an individual beneficiary does not have a health ID. There are multiple other IDs, which can be utilised as in the case of present NDHM. It would be like an electoral scenario where multiple IDs will be prescribed so that no one would be deprived of benefits of either voting on the day of election or vaccination on the designated day," he added.

Commenting upon the data privacy and security issued of NDHM, Bhushan said, "There is a bill pending in the parliament which addresses this issue. Till the bill is passed, NDHM has a data policy, which has been in the public domain for more than the last month. We have received more than 7,000 comments on the data management policy of NDHM which ensures both individual data privacy as well as data security. Based on the comments, we would be refining our policies." On Independence Day in 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that every Indian will get an Aadhaar-like health ID card that will record details of every visit to a doctor or a pharmacy. This process of digitising the patient landscape has been in the works since 2018.

The National Health Authority (NHA), the central agency implementing the health coverage scheme, Ayushman Bharat, has drafted the Health Data Management Policy of the NDHM. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

QUOTE BOX-Key arguments in U.S. antitrust suit vs Google

The U.S. Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Incs Google on Tuesday, claiming the 1 trillion company uses its market power to fend off rivals and said nothing was off the table, including a breakup of the internet...

Nitish, Tejashwi seen with Chirag at Ram Vilas Paswan's shradha ritual

Setting aside their political differences, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Union minister Nityanand Rai attended the shradha ritual of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan who died recently. Paswans son Chirag was s...

COVID measures might need to be tightened as deaths rise in England- official

COVID measures in England might need to be tightened and deaths are likely to increase as a second wave of coronavirus infections in England picks up pace, deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Tuesday.Were running now with ...

WTO members discuss proposal of India, S Africa for easing IP rules for COVID-19

As many as 40 members of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization WTO have discussed a proposal submitted by India and South Africa for relaxing certain provisions in intellectual property IP agreement with a view to contain the COVID-19 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020