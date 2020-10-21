Home Secy to look into COVID-19 situation in Kolkata during Durga Puja

West Bengal Home secretary HK Dwivedi was on Wednesday given the additional responsibility of looking into the COVID-19 situation in and around the metropolis during the Durga Puja, an official said. The decision was taken as per the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said.

"Chief Minister has been very closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the state and advising as per the requirement. The state health department is also upgrading its monitoring system as per the CM's instructions," the official said. The state government has also decided to convert the KS Roy TB hospital into a dedicated unit to treat COVID-19 patients with 130 beds.

The state government has earlier decided to appoint 200 doctors and 1,500 nurses at different hospitals to deal with COVID-19 situation. The state health department also decided to upgrade the ventilator system which has proved to be quite crucial in treating critical COVID-19 patients, he added.

"We have planned to attach humidifier to the ventilator so that they can be used as a BiPAP or as a device for Heated humidified high-flow therapy (HFNO)," he said. Instructions have been given to all the Chief Medical Officer Health (CMOHs) to give special attention to COVID-19 patients getting admission to the hospitals without any difficulties, the official said.

West Bengal at the moment has 93 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals of which 38 are state-governed and the rest 55 are private..