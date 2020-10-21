Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU leaders to hold COVID-19 video-conference Oct.29

"We need to strengthen our collective effort to fight COVID-19," Michel said in the tweet. The discussion, due to start in the late afternoon, will take place a day after the EU Commission is expected to announce new plans to strengthen coordination among EU states on testing strategies, contact tracing and quarantine length, officials told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 23:50 IST
EU leaders to hold COVID-19 video-conference Oct.29

European Union leaders will hold a video-conference next week to discuss how to better cooperate against the COVID-19 pandemic as infections rise, European Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter on Wednesday, confirming a previous Reuters report.

The video-conference, to be held on Oct. 29, will be the first of a series of regular discussions that EU leaders have committed to hold, to tackle the pandemic. "We need to strengthen our collective effort to fight COVID-19," Michel said in the tweet.

The discussion, due to start in the late afternoon, will take place a day after the EU Commission is expected to announce new plans to strengthen coordination among EU states on testing strategies, contact tracing and quarantine length, officials told Reuters. The EU's 27 nations fought COVID-19 with different, sometimes contrasting measures, in the first months of the pandemic. The tighter coordination is expected to prevent a repeat of the divisions seen after the first outbreaks.

A certain degree of coordination has emerged in recent weeks and months on some issues, such as vaccine procurement and common non-binding criteria to assess the gravity of the epidemic at national level. But national measures still vary considerably.

The length of quarantine for those who have been in contact with sick people had been 14 days across the EU until recently, when some countries began shortening it.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

Nokia, Telia Company sign five-year deal to deploy 5G in Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ECOWAS urges Nigerian security forces to "exercise restraint" in handling protests -statement

The Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS on Wednesday urged Nigerian security forces to exercise restraint in handling protests and to act professionally.There have been near-daily protests over police brutality across Nigeria f...

Turkey says it will send troops to help Azerbaijan if requested

Turkey will not hesitate to send soldiers and provide military support for Azerbaijan if such a request is made by Baku, Vice President Fuat Okaty said on Wednesday, adding there was no such request at the moment. Earlier, Armenias prime mi...

EXPERT VIEWS -What does the Pope's support for gay civil unions mean for LGBT+ rights?

By Oscar Lopez MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Pope Francis has signaled a softening towards LGBT rights with his comments that same-sex couples should be protected by civil union laws and have the right to form a family.In...

Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 net up 12 pc to Rs 274 cr

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 12.32 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 274.19 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted net profit of Rs 244.11 crore in the July-September period ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020