Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish PM to recommend tightest virus rules for whole country

Poland's prime minister on Wednesday said he will recommend imposing the highest level of highest level of coronavirus restrictions nationwide, after the country reported a new record of over 10,000 daily cases.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 23:58 IST
Polish PM to recommend tightest virus rules for whole country

Poland's prime minister on Wednesday said he will recommend imposing the highest level of highest level of coronavirus restrictions nationwide, after the country reported a new record of over 10,000 daily cases. Poland had been adopting a policy of introducing targeted measures for the worst affected areas, and the proposal to put the whole country in the so-called "red zone" of top level restrictions is a sign of how serious the situation has become.

Coronavirus infections in Poland have doubled in less than three weeks. "I will recommend that we take a decision to put all of Poland in the red zone from Saturday," Mateusz Morawiecki told private broadcaster Polsat News, saying that at the moment about 88% of the population was under the highest restrictions.

New restrictions are due to be announced on Thursday. On Wednesday, Poland reported a daily record of 10,040 new cases, taking its overall total past 200,000. The lower house of parliament held an emergency session to discuss a bill to help an overwhelmed health system.

In parliament, Morawiecki promised to help support the healthcare system and floated the possibility of distance learning for some primary school students. Secondary and high schools have been moved to distance learning, while the government has limited restaurant opening hours in the parts of the country hardest hit by the pandemic and closed all swimming pools and gyms.

Government COVID-19 adviser Andrzej Horban told private radio RMF24 that 10,000 new cases a day was the most the health system could cope with. As of Wednesday, COVID-19 patients occupied 9,439 hospital beds, up 5% in a day. The opposition has criticised the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's response to the crisis.

"We have found some obvious errors, including one that allows young female doctors to be called in to work in infectious wards the day after giving birth," said Cezary Tomczyk, parliamentary leader of the biggest opposition party, Civic Coalition. Poland has recorded a total of 3,851 COVID-19 deaths, 130 were reported on Wednesday.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

Nokia, Telia Company sign five-year deal to deploy 5G in Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ECOWAS urges Nigerian security forces to "exercise restraint" in handling protests -statement

The Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS on Wednesday urged Nigerian security forces to exercise restraint in handling protests and to act professionally.There have been near-daily protests over police brutality across Nigeria f...

Turkey says it will send troops to help Azerbaijan if requested

Turkey will not hesitate to send soldiers and provide military support for Azerbaijan if such a request is made by Baku, Vice President Fuat Okaty said on Wednesday, adding there was no such request at the moment. Earlier, Armenias prime mi...

EXPERT VIEWS -What does the Pope's support for gay civil unions mean for LGBT+ rights?

By Oscar Lopez MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Pope Francis has signaled a softening towards LGBT rights with his comments that same-sex couples should be protected by civil union laws and have the right to form a family.In...

Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 net up 12 pc to Rs 274 cr

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 12.32 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 274.19 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted net profit of Rs 244.11 crore in the July-September period ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020