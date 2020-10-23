Left Menu
Mexico reports 479 more coronavirus deaths, six states with new outbreaks

Mexico's health ministry reported on Thursday 6,612 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 479 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 874,171 and the death toll to 87,894. Officials also said six of Mexico's 32 federal entities now are showing signs of new outbreaks, after previously bringing down the number of infections.

Mexico's health ministry reported on Thursday 6,612 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 479 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 874,171 and the death toll to 87,894.

Officials also said six of Mexico's 32 federal entities now are showing signs of new outbreaks, after previously bringing down the number of infections. In the northern border state of Chihuahua, which has registered nearly four times the number of estimated cases than at its prior peak, the government has ordered a return to the strictest level of health measures beginning Friday, deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

Other states registering new waves of cases are Aguascalientes, Durango, Nuevo Leon, Queretaro and Zacatecas, said Jose Luis Alomia, the health ministry's head of epidemiology. Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

