Left Menu
Development News Edition

87-year-old doctor braves COVID-19 pandemic to treat villagers in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

While the COVID-19 phase led to hardships for many, healthcare facilities in villages were severely affected, but even during this crisis, an 87-year old doctor from Chandrapur continued braving the pandemic to reach his patients on a bicycle and provide them treatment.

ANI | Chandrapur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-10-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 15:05 IST
87-year-old doctor braves COVID-19 pandemic to treat villagers in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Dr Ramchandra Danekar on the way to a village in Chandrapur, Maharashtra on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

While the COVID-19 phase led to hardships for many, healthcare facilities in villages were severely affected, but even during this crisis, an 87-year old doctor from Chandrapur continued braving the pandemic to reach his patients on a bicycle and provide them treatment. The homoeopathic doctor, Dr Ramchandra Danekar, travels 10-15 kilometres on his bicycle daily to provide door-to-door medical treatment to the poor for close to 60 years.

"For the last 60 years, I've been visiting villagers almost daily. Due to fear of COVID-19, doctors are scared of treating patients but I have no such fear. Nowadays, young doctors are only after money, they do not want to serve the poor," Dr Danekar told ANI here. He said that in his prime he used to cover many villages in a day and would even stay out for a day but due to growing age he now returns to his house at night.

"I will continue serving the people till my limbs are working," an enthusiastic Dr Danekar added. Villagers in the area said that Dr Danekar was always available for them round the clock at a single call and had continued working for them even during the pandemic phase.

"He is like a God for us, he is the only doctor who reaches us at any time on a single call. He has continued serving us even during the pandemic phase when others would refuse," a villager said while others agreed with him and added that his services have helped many in the region. (ANI)

Also Read: Chandrapur man-animal conflict panel meets, discusses tigers

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdown reduced sleep quality, mental health, says study

The initial phase of the COVID-19 lockdown, which was imposed through March and April in several countries, may have dramatically altered peoples personal eating and sleeping habits, according to a new study based on a first-of-its-kind glo...

Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami can use tagline ‘NATION WANTS TO KNOW’ as part of speech: HC

The Delhi High Court Friday said Republic TVs editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami can use the tagline NATION WANTS TO KNOW as part of his speech or presentation. The high court noted in its order that Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd, which has filed ...

Cricket-India great Kapil Dev stable after angioplasty

Cricket great Kapil Dev, who captained India to their 1983 World Cup triumph, is stable after undergoing an emergency coronary angioplasty having suffered chest pain, according to a hospital statement on Friday. The 61-year-old former India...

Narendra Modi calls himself nationalist but weakened country in 6 years; economy is suppressed, farmers oppressed: Rahul Gandhi.

Narendra Modi calls himself nationalist but weakened country in 6 years economy is suppressed, farmers oppressed Rahul Gandhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020