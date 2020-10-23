Tamil Nadu reports 3,057 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

Left Menu
Tamil Nadu reported 3,057 new positive cases of COVID-19 taking the total tally of positive cases to 7,03,250, said state Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 23-10-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 21:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

According to state Health and Family Welfare Department, 33 people have succumbed due to the coronavirus infection taking the death toll to 10,858.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,262 patients have been discharged today while the active cases in the state stand at 32,960. (ANI)

