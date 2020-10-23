Tamil Nadu reports 3,057 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 3,057 new positive cases of COVID-19 taking the total tally of positive cases to 7,03,250, said state Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday.

According to state Health and Family Welfare Department, 33 people have succumbed due to the coronavirus infection taking the death toll to 10,858.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,262 patients have been discharged today while the active cases in the state stand at 32,960. (ANI)

