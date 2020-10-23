Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Local businesses, councils promise free school meals after Rashford campaign

MPs on Wednesday voted against the Labour Party motion which would have extended free school meals over the holidays until Easter 2021, with the government saying there is enough support available for families on low income. During a visit to a food bank in Manchester with his mother Melanie earlier on Friday, Rashford said he will continue to keep pushing the government to reconsider its policy.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-10-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 22:52 IST
Soccer-Local businesses, councils promise free school meals after Rashford campaign
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

At least 100 organisations have come forward to supply free school meals during half term in the UK, inspired by Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford's campaign to end child food poverty.

On Thursday, Rashford urged contributors and local businesses to tweet using the hashtag #endchildfoodpoverty, which would allow the 22-year-old to locate them. The offers to help ranged from small sandwich shops, catering companies to big restaurant chains such as McDonald's UK.

Rashford said he was "blown away" by the response to the nationwide campaign. Fast food giant McDonald's announced on Twitter https://twitter.com/McDonaldsUK/status/1319606167082094593 its partnership with FareShare UK, a charity organisation backed by Rashford, to provide funding for 1 million meals for vulnerable families.

"As a business we are committed to supporting and serving the communities in which we operate," Paul Pomroy, chief executive officer, McDonald's UK & Ireland said. "In these challenging times, we know it's more important than ever to support those most in need."

Councils in Liverpool, Greater Manchester, Rotherham, Doncaster and Birmingham are among some to have pledged support, along with those of several London boroughs including Redbridge, Hammersmith and Southwark. Rashford, who was awarded an MBE for his work in helping vulnerable children during the COVID-19 crisis, forced a government U-turn in July when he won his battle to ensure free meals during school the summer holidays.

Last week, he proposed extending the campaign for families receiving financial assistance from the government, with a petition getting more than 500,000 signatures. MPs on Wednesday voted against the Labour Party motion which would have extended free school meals over the holidays until Easter 2021, with the government saying there is enough support available for families on low income.

During a visit to a food bank in Manchester with his mother Melanie earlier on Friday, Rashford said he will continue to keep pushing the government to reconsider its policy. When asked about criticism from some MPs, Rashford told the BBC: "People have opinions. Whether or not they understand fully what families are going through is another conversation.

"I'll take that all day long as long as we start to see improvements going forward for the people that are in need of it now. That's what is important to me."

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Another person arrested in TRP scam

Mumbai Police has made a ninth arrest in the Television Rating Points TRP rigging case, an official said on Friday. Harish Kamlakar Patil 45, a resident of suburban Chandivali, was arrested by the Crime Intelligence Unit CIU of the crime br...

Amarinder, Sukhbir trade charges over bills against farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday traded charges over the states bills against the Centres farm laws, with both accusing each other of colluding with the BJP. The trigger was Amarinder Sin...

Israel will not oppose U.S. sale of F-35 to UAE

Israel said on Friday it will not oppose U.S. sales of specific weapons systems to the United Arab Emirates, in an apparent reference to the F-35 warplanes sought by Abu Dhabi. Under a principle of preserving Israels qualitative military ed...

Israel hails 'new era' with Sudan but Palestinians lament 'new stab in the back'

Israel and the Palestinians reacted in starkly different terms to Fridays announcement that Sudan was taking steps to normalise ties with Israel.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed it as a new era for the region, saying This is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020