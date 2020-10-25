West Bengal reports 4,127 new COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths

As many as 4,127 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Bengal taking the total tally of cases to 3,49,701, said state Health Department on Sunday.

According to the state Health Department, 60 people succumbed to the coronavirus infection taking the death toll to 6,487.

The active cases stand at 37,017 while 3,857 people have been discharged in the state. (ANI)

