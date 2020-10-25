Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulgarian PM Borissov tests positive for coronavirus

The government press office said Borissov was able to carry out his duties and was in constant contact with his ministers as the Balkan country grapples with a spike in new coronavirus infections. Borissov had self-isolated late on Friday after he was informed that a deputy minister who he had been in contact with five days ago had tested positive.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 25-10-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 23:19 IST
Bulgarian PM Borissov tests positive for coronavirus
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Sunday he had tested positive for coronavirus and would stay at home for any treatment for the time being, as recommended by his doctors.

Borissov, who met Keith Krach, U.S. undersecretary of state for economic affairs, on Friday has informed the U.S. Embassy in Sofia of the situation, the head of Sofia health inspectorate said. The government press office said Borissov was able to carry out his duties and was in constant contact with his ministers as the Balkan country grapples with a spike in new coronavirus infections.

Borissov had self-isolated late on Friday after he was informed that a deputy minister who he had been in contact with five days ago had tested positive. Health authorities lifted Borissov's quarantine late on Saturday after two negative results from coronavirus tests, but then he tested positive on Sunday.

"Although my quarantine was lifted, since Friday I have postponed all my meetings and planned public appearances for the coming days," Borissov, 61, said in a posting on his official Facebook account. "After two PCR tests, as of today I am positive with COVID-19," he said. "I have a general malaise. For the moment, on the doctors' discretion, I remain on home treatment."

It was not immediately clear if he was already receiving a specific treatment. Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said on Facebook he was self-isolating because he met Borissov on Friday. Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova and Transport Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, who attended the meeting with the U.S. official, said they too were self-isolating.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, who attended a forum in Estonia on Oct. 19 along with Polish President Andrzej Duda, tested negative Sunday, he said on Facebook. Duda has tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Bulgaria, like many other European Union countries, is seeing a steep rise in new infections. There were 1,043 new cases reported on Sunday in the country of 7 million people, bringing the total to 37,562, including 1,084 deaths.

Bulgaria's capital Sofia and other cities across the country have closed nightclubs for two weeks.

TRENDING

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Cause of Alzheimer's disease traced to mutation in common enzyme: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scoreboard

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.Mumbai Indians Ishan Kishan c Jofra Archer b Kartik Tyagi 37 Quinton de Kock b Jofra Archer 6 Suryakumar Yadav c Stokes b Shreyas Gopal 40 Saurabh Tiwary...

Amazon wins interim relief; Future-Reliance deal put on hold

Amazon.com Inc on Sunday won an interim award against its partner Future Group selling retail business to Reliance Industries Ltd for Rs 24,713 crore after a Singapore-based single-judge arbitration panel put the deal on hold. Amazon, which...

Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation edges closer after Sunday vote

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Sunday moved closer toward a final confirmation vote on President Donald Trumps Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Monday, just over a week before Election Day. The Senate voted 51-48, larg...

Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday

Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections, just over a week before the presidential election. The vote was 51-48. Barretts co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020