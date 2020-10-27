Left Menu
France ponders new restrictions as cases soar

Doctors describe growing pressure on emergency services and intensive care wards, where COVID patients now take up 54% of beds nationwide. France is now reporting more than 350 new cases per 100,000 people each week, and nearly 18 per cent of its widespread tests are now coming back positive.

France's government is holding emergency virus meetings Tuesday and warning of possible new lockdowns, as hospitals fill up with new COVID patients and doctors plead for backup. President Emmanuel Macron is convening top ministers and Prime Minister Jean Castex is meeting with lawmakers, unions and business lobbies as the government weighs its next steps in the fight against surging infections.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told France-Inter radio that "we should expect difficult decisions." Among possible new measures for the hardest-hit areas are lengthening existing curfews, full confinement on weekends or all week, and closing non-essential businesses. Doctors describe growing pressure on emergency services and intensive care wards, where COVID patients now take up 54% of beds nationwide.

France is now reporting more than 350 new cases per 100,000 people each week, and nearly 18 per cent of its widespread tests are now coming back positive. It has reported Europe's third-highest virus death toll, at more than 35,000 lives lost.

