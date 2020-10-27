Left Menu
Development News Edition

State govts urged to take national approach towards deciding criteria for COVID vaccine: Centre

State governments have been urged to take a national approach towards engaging with companies and deciding the criteria for COVID-19 vaccination, the Centre said on Tuesday, asserting that in order to deliver the vaccine to priority groups, there is no problem in terms of resources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 21:26 IST
State govts urged to take national approach towards deciding criteria for COVID vaccine: Centre

State governments have been urged to take a national approach towards engaging with companies and deciding the criteria for COVID-19 vaccination, the Centre said on Tuesday, asserting that in order to deliver the vaccine to priority groups, there is no problem in terms of resources. Responding to a question over the BJP's election manifesto promising free coronavirus vaccine for everyone in Bihar, Dr V K Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health), who also heads the National Task Force on COVID-19, at a press briefing said that resources will not be an issue in ensuring access to vaccines as and when it becomes available.

"Overall we can say with responsibility that resources will not be an issue in ensuring access to vaccines. We have requested state governments to wait for overall picture to become clear and to take a national approach towards engaging the companies and deciding the criteria for vaccination. The state governments have made these statements and they should be respected," Paul said. The access to vaccine will be in such a way that if the vaccine supply is not unlimited, prioritisation has to be done and prioritisation principles will be determined based on the availability of the vaccine and those principles are being discussed, he said.

From the efforts and discussions in the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration of the Union government, Paul said the vaccine scenario is dynamic and the approach is being fine-tuned and blueprints and preparations are being made and "in order to deliver the vaccine to priority groups, to the extent that we can foresee, there is absolutely no problem in terms of resources".    Giving an update on the three COVID-19 vaccine candidates which are  presently in different stages of clinical trials in India, ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has got approval for phase III trials and will start the trials soon while Cadila is also progressing with phase-II trials. "Serum Institute of India is in the process of completing phase 2B and 3 trials but they also have phase 3 trials ongoing in Brazil, South Africa and the US," the Indian Council of Medical Research DG said. Besides, there are four or five more candidates which are in the pre-clinical evaluation and they will be rolled out in the phase I and II as and when they are ready, he said.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said a subgroup in the national expert committee is looking at the requirements of the cold chain. Presently, facilities of cold chain in over 28,000 locations are being used under the Universal Immunisation Programme and the work is going on how they can be enhanced and their capacity can be augmented. In response to a question on whether children would be enrolled as volunteers for vaccine trials, Paul said there is a general dictum for trials of vaccines and drugs as per which their safety and efficacy is established in adult before their being tried on children (unless the vaccines are for children only), pregnant women or old age people.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish parliament condemns remarks by France's Macron in cartoon row

Turkeys parliament showed rare unity on Tuesday in condemning remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron in a row about cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, calling his comments sick rhetoric with the potential to cause a global rupture. Four...

NDA to win with three-fourth majority in Bihar; Nitish to become CM again: Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar Tuesday exuded confidence that the NDA will win the Bihar assembly polls with three-fourth majority and Nitish Kumar will helm the government for the fourth term. Javadekar, who is Union minister for Informa...

WRAPUP 4-Europe focuses on new curbs as COVID surges in absence of proven vaccine

European governments moved on Tuesday to set new curbs in motion to try to rein in a fast-growing surge of coronavirus infections and provide economic balm to help businesses survive the pandemic.World leaders face an increasingly difficult...

Airbnb sets stage for blockbuster market debut, looks at Nasdaq listing

Home-rental startup Airbnb Inc plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq, setting the stage for one of 2020s most high-profile stock market debuts.Earlier this month, Reuters reported the company was aiming to raise 3 billion in its IPO, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020