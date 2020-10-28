Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram could face shortage of medical facilities in case of more COVID-19 patients requiring ventilation: Minister

He said the state government has set up 14 dedicated COVID-19 health centres in all the districts to treat patients who develop mild and moderate symptoms and to keep under observation people, who are suspected to be infected with the virus. Besides, "several" coronavirus care centres have also been set up, where asymptomatic patients are kept, the minister added.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 28-10-2020 00:54 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 00:51 IST
Mizoram could face shortage of medical facilities in case of more COVID-19 patients requiring ventilation: Minister
Representative image. Image Credit: : Wikimedia commons

Mizoram Health Minister R Lalthangliana on Tuesday said the state could face shortage of medical facilities if the number of symptomatic patients needing ventilation increases. He said at least four patients are under ventilation at the Intensive Care Unit in Zoram Medical College (ZMC), the state's lone dedicated COVID-19 hospital.

Noting that the recent spike in coronavirus cases is considered as an indication of community spread, the minister said the state government has already announced a 'No Tolerance Fortnight' in Mizoram from Monday and lockdown in Aizawl from Tuesday. The no tolerance drive will be observed till November 9 while the lockdown in Aizawl municipal area till November 3.

Lalthangliana said at least 485 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state since October 1 and 166 of them were symptomatic. He said the state government has set up 14 dedicated COVID-19 health centres in all the districts to treat patients who develop mild and moderate symptoms and to keep under observation people, who are suspected to be infected with the virus.

Besides, "several" coronavirus care centres have also been set up, where asymptomatic patients are kept, the minister added.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft beats quarterly revenue estimates, shares rise

Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, powered by growth in its flagship cloud computing business as the software giant continued to benefit from a global shift to work and learning from home.The shift t...

NXIVM sex cult founder Keith Raniere is sentenced to 120 years in prison

Keith Raniere, the founder of the cult-like group NXIVM where women were kept on starvation diets, branded with his initials, and ordered to have sex with him, was sentenced on Tuesday to 120 years in prison following his conviction for sex...

Saudi cabinet condemns cartoons offending prophet Mohammad- statement

Saudi Arabias cabinet renewed on Tuesday its refusal of any attempt to link Islam and terrorism, it said in a statement. The cabinet also condemned cartoons offending the Prophet Mohammad.The statement did not refer to calls in some Muslim ...

France mulling month-long national lockdown to combat COVID-19 crisis -BFM TV

The French government is envisaging a month-long national lockdown to combat a rise in coronavirus infections which could take effect from midnight on Thursday, Frances BFM TV reported on Tuesday.French President Emmanuel Macron is due to m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020