Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss enact new restrictions, mask rules to slow COVID-19 pandemic

Switzerland on Wednesday tightened nationwide restrictions to contain the country's rising wave of COVID-19 cases, ordering dance clubs to be closed from Thursday, halting in-person university classes starting early next month, and placing new limits on sporting and leisure activities. The duration of the new measures -- which include the requirement to wear masks in offices where distance cannot be maintained, secondary schools and even outdoors if people come too close together -- is indefinite, the government said.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 21:01 IST
Swiss enact new restrictions, mask rules to slow COVID-19 pandemic

Switzerland on Wednesday tightened nationwide restrictions to contain the country's rising wave of COVID-19 cases, ordering dance clubs to be closed from Thursday, halting in-person university classes starting early next month, and placing new limits on sporting and leisure activities.

The duration of the new measures -- which include the requirement to wear masks in offices where distance cannot be maintained, secondary schools and even outdoors if people come too close together -- is indefinite, the government said. Events will be limited to 50 people or less, and sporting and cultural activities with more than 15 people will be banned. Bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The country also plans to deploy rapid COVID-19 tests, more of which are coming onto the market, to help expand screening capacity stretched by rising cases in recent days. Coronavirus infections rose by 8,616 in a day, data from Swiss health authorities showed on Wednesday.

"COVID-19 cases are rising," President Simonetta Sommaruga told a news conference in Bern. "We don't have any time to lose. The damage to the economy would be greater if we were to do nothing now." Despite the new measures, the country will for now refrain from expanding measures to support business after concluding existing programmes are sufficient to soften the pandemic's blow, the government said.

"Due to the increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Federal Council (cabinet) has tightened measures to contain the virus," the government said. "This also has an impact on that economy. Unlike in spring, however, the COVID-19 law that Switzerland has in place includes targeted measures necessary to soften the pandemic's economic impact. There is still room to manoeuvre."

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Girls out to hop pandals during Durga puja raped by acquaintances in Assam

Three minor girls were allegedly raped by three persons, who were known to the victims, during the Durga puja festival in Assams Goalpara district, police said on Wednesday. The three accused, who were arrested, took the girls out on the pr...

Working Journalists of India, BMS hold demonstration over demands, seek withdrawal of case against Republic TV journalists

The Delhi Unit of Working Journalists of India led a demonstration under the banner of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh outside the Labour Ministry here over their demands including withdrawal of cases against Republic TV journalists by Mumbai Polic...

Man stabbed during quarrel about returning Rs 30

An attempt to murder case has been registered against two persons in Kamleshwar town in the district for allegedly stabbing a man over a petty quarrel, the police said on Wednesday. Mukesh Raghav Singh 23, one of the accused, had borrowed R...

Reference towards Pakistan in Indo-US joint statement 'unwarranted': FO

Pakistan on Wednesday rejected as unwarranted the reference made towards it in a joint statement issued by India and the US after their 22 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi. The joint statement, issued after the high-level US-India talks on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020