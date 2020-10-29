Delhi: Resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital end strike after NDMC pays salaries till September

Resident Doctors and health workers at Hindu Rao Hospital ended their strike over non-payment of salaries on Wednesday night, after their salaries till September was paid by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). The doctors ended their protest in presence of NDMC Mayor Jai Prakash and thanked him for listening to their demands.

Speaking to ANI, Prakash said that the salaries of protesting doctors had been paid till the month of September. "The nurses, paramedical staff, technicians, and ward boys have also been paid their one month salary," he added.

Earlier on October 27 Prakash had met the doctors and promised them the release their salaries at the earliest. "These healthcare workers are on a strike for the past few days. I met the doctors last night as well. They should end this strike as I will be sanctioning the release. Everyone should work responsibly amid COVID-19 crisis," he said.

Taking exception to the ongoing protest and a hunger strike by resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital due to alleged non-payment of salaries for three months, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on October 26 demanded that the authorities should pay the salaries of the doctors along with the dues immediately. Resident Doctors' Associations of NDMC Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital went on an indefinite hunger strike on October 23 against non-payment of salaries during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital had been protesting since few weeks against the non-payment of salaries. On October 13, the NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital was removed from the list of the designated COVID-19 hospital. (ANI)