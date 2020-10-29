China reports 47 new COVID-19 cases

Left Menu
The rest of the cases are imported infections, including eight reported in Inner Mongolia, six in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, two each in Tianjin and Jiangsu, and one each in Beijing, Fujian and Shaanxi, the National Health Commission (NHC) said. All the domestically-transmitted cases were asymptomatic infections reported from Shufu County of south Xinjiang's Kashgar Prefecture, the Xinjiang health commission said, adding that no new asymptomatic case was reported on Wednesday.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 29-10-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 13:20 IST
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

China has reported 47 new COVID-19 cases, including 23 asymptomatic domestically-transmitted infections from the Kashgar prefecture in Xinjiang province, health authorities said on Thursday. The rest of the cases are imported infections, including eight reported in Inner Mongolia, six in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, two each in Tianjin and Jiangsu, and one each in Beijing, Fujian and Shaanxi, the National Health Commission (NHC) said.

All the domestically-transmitted cases were asymptomatic infections reported from Shufu County of south Xinjiang's Kashgar Prefecture, the Xinjiang health commission said, adding that no new asymptomatic case was reported on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Kashgar prefecture reported 183 coronavirus cases after the completion of COVID-19 tests for all 4.74 million residents in the region, according to official media reports.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, the NHC said. By the end of Wednesday, a total of 3,308 imported cases were reported on the mainland. Of them, 3,022 have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, while the rest remain under treatment. No deaths have been reported from the imported cases. As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland reached 85,915. Of them, 338 patients are being treated, including seven in critical condition.

Altogether, 80,943 patients were discharged after recovery, and 4,634 have died of the disease on the mainland, the NHC said.

