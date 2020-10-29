Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Nepal's capital, sole crematorium for COVID victims becomes busier

“But now it goes up to 25 or 26 in a day.” Despite being provided protective equipment, Kharel said five of his co-workers had been infected. Keeping count of infections and deaths is a challenge in Nepal, a country of 30 million strung along the southern Himalayas, as testing is limited, rendering confirmed cases of COVID-19 potentially far below the actual number.

Reuters | Kathmandu | Updated: 29-10-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 15:23 IST
In Nepal's capital, sole crematorium for COVID victims becomes busier
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As the number of coronavirus deaths climbs in Nepal, workers at the only crematorium in Kathmandu designated to handle the victims have been working past midnight, their meager wages supplemented by less than 50 U.S. cents for each corpse.

Elsewhere in a country that ranks among the world's poorest, the bodies are burned on funeral pyres and their ashes are buried, but in the capital, they are brought to the crematorium in the Pashupatinath Hindu temple complex. "There is hardly any space for emotion," Shyam Kharel, one of the workers there, told Reuters as he got ready to place a yellow bag containing a body in the incinerator.

"Initially there were not many, hardly five or six, and sometimes none at all for days," Kharel said. "But now it goes up to 25 or 26 in a day." Despite being provided protective equipment, Kharel said five of his co-workers had been infected.

Keeping count of infections and deaths is a challenge in Nepal, a country of 30 million strung along the southern Himalayas, as testing is limited, rendering confirmed cases of COVID-19 potentially far below the actual number. The latest government figures show Nepal's total cases stood at 162,354, including 887 deaths. The official daily death toll has been running at around 15 a day since a peak of 26 seen on Oct. 21.

Nepal was quick to enter a lockdown when its second COVID-19 case was confirmed in March. But protesters angry at the government's handling of the epidemic clashed with police in June. Restrictions were eased at the end of July and, despite a rise in infections since the government has been reluctant to tighten up again as the economy was teetering, and Nepal's poor could ill-afford to stay away from markets or work.

Prime Minister K.P Sharma Oli has told Nepalis that they have strong immunity and has advised them to strengthen it with traditional remedies like drinking hot water with turmeric. The old, densely populated city of Kathmandu and its temple studded valley account for 44 percent of Nepal's infections and more than one-third of deaths.

Authorities say the nation's overstretched health infrastructure, with few critical care beds, is in danger of being overwhelmed. Kharel waited grimly for more victims to arrive at the crematorium. "It is your job, and if one is finished there is another waiting."

Also Read: Woman among 4 Nepalis held for robbery in bizman's house

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Britain pressed to follow French and German lockdowns as COVID rates surge

Britain resisted pressure on Thursday to impose a second nationwide lockdown after France and Germany ordered sweeping restrictions on social life to contain a surge in coronavirus infections that has pushed health services to their limits....

China blasts US charges against agents seeking man's return

China on Thursday accused the US of seeking to smear Beijings efforts to pursue fugitives, a day after the Justice Department charged eight people with seeking to coerce a New Jersey man who was wanted by Beijing into returning to China to ...

DST launches schemes for women scientists, researchers in science and engineering

Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday launched the SERB POWER schemes that aim to encourage emerging as well as eminent women researchers to undertake RD activities in frontier areas of science and engineering. The sche...

Pak anti-terrorism court acquits PM Khan in 2014 Parliament attack case

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was aquitted by an anti-terrorism court on Thursday in the 2014 Parliament attack case but other senior ministers, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were summoned on November 12 for the indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020