Left Menu
Development News Edition

How does the coronavirus affect the heart?

Even though it’s known as a respiratory virus, doctors believe the coronavirus can directly infect the heart muscle and cause other problems leading to heart damage. It is not known whether that damage is permanent. One small study found evidence of the virus in the hearts of COVID-19 patients who died from pneumonia.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 12:49 IST
How does the coronavirus affect the heart?

Even though it’s known as a respiratory virus, doctors believe the coronavirus can directly infect the heart muscle and cause other problems leading to heart damage. In some people, as COVID-19 decreases lung function, it may deprive the heart of adequate oxygen. Sometimes it causes an overwhelming inflammatory reaction that taxes the heart as the body tries to fight off the infection.

The virus can also invade blood vessels or cause inflammation within them, leading to blood clots that can cause heart attacks. Clots throughout the body have been found in many COVID-19 patients. That has led some doctors to try blood thinners, although there is no consensus on that treatment.

Dr Sean Pinney of the University of Chicago says people with heart disease are most at risk for virus-related damage to the heart. But heart complications also have been found in COVID-19 patients with no known previous disease. A recent review in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology notes that evidence of heart involvement has been found in at least 25% of hospitalised coronavirus patients. At some centres, the rate is 30% or higher. Some studies have found elevated enzyme levels and other signs suggesting heart damage even in patients with milder disease. It is not known whether that damage is permanent.

One small study found evidence of the virus in the hearts of COVID-19 patients who died from pneumonia. Another, using heart imaging, found inflammation of the heart muscle in four college athletes who had recovered from mild COVID-19 infections. There were no images available from before the athletes got sick, and therefore no way to know if they had pre-existing heart problems. Dr Tom Maddox, an American College of Cardiology board member, says it's unclear if the virus can cause a normal heart to become dysfunctional.

“There’s still so much we don’t know," Maddox said..

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer - Cho double earns Jeonbuk record eighth Korean league title

Cho Gue-sung scored twice in the first half as defending champions Jeonbuk Motors handed Daegu FC a 2-0 defeat on Sunday to secure a record-breaking eighth South Korean title in 12 seasons.Needing a draw to be sure of finishing ahead of nea...

Algeria votes on new constitution painted as pro-democratic

Algerians were voting Sunday on whether to approve a revised constitution that imposes term limits, promises new freedoms, and aims at answering demands from pro-democracy protesters who pushed out their long-serving, autocratic president l...

Ayurveda drugs can be effective in mild to moderate cases of COVID-19: AIIA

New Delhi, Nov 1 PTI&#160;A team of doctors from the Delhi-based All India Institute of Ayurveda AIIA under the Ayush Ministry has found that Ayurveda interventions like&#160;Ayush kwatha and Fifatrol tablets&#160;can be effective in mild t...

Algerians vote on constitution with president in hospital

Polls opened in Algeria on Sunday in a referendum on constitutional changes pushed by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the powerful military as a way to turn the page on last years popular unrest. The referendum is seen as a test of stren...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020