Goa: Doctors withdraw services over accommodation issue

Doctors at two COVID-19 facilities who were asked to vacate their rooms by the Goa government "withdrew services" on Monday after pleas to overturn the order went unheard. Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) president Dr Pratik Sawant said resident doctors have withdrawn their services from ESI Hospital and South Goa District Hospital in Margao as the Saturday circular asking them to vacate government-provided accommodation was still in force.

"More than 60 doctors affiliated to GARD have withdrawn services. We had requested the state government to withdraw the circular. But on Monday, we were told we have to either vacate or pay for the accommodation. After this we decided to discontinue work at the two COVID-19 facilities," Sawant said. Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar said the state government was looking into the matter and asked the doctors to resume work as soon as possible.