Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia has one local COVID-19 case as two NZ health workers test positive

Australia reported on Tuesday one locally acquired case of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, while New Zealand registered its first community transmissions in more than two weeks, after two workers at a quarantine facility tested positive. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales reported the single case, although it and northeastern Queensland state said there were six infections among people returning from overseas and in quarantine.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 11:24 IST
Australia has one local COVID-19 case as two NZ health workers test positive

Australia reported on Tuesday one locally acquired case of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, while New Zealand registered its first community transmissions in more than two weeks, after two workers at a quarantine facility tested positive.

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales reported the single case, although it and northeastern Queensland state said there were six infections among people returning from overseas and in quarantine. The result means that the southeastern state of Victoria, the epicentre of Australia's outbreak, has now gone four days without any new infections detected.

With infections curtailed, South Australia said it would reopen the border with Victoria in two weeks. Anyone travelling from Victoria will have to quarantine for two weeks after arrival, said South Australian Premier Steven Marshall. "This is great news for families, especially in the lead-up to Christmas," Marshall told reporters in Adelaide.

The unbroken record comes a week after Victoria eased a stringent lockdown of Australia's second most populated city for more than 100 days. Still, gatherings remain tightly controlled, and Australia’s most famous horse race, the Melbourne Cup, was run for the first time without crowds in attendance.

Australia has fared much better than most other rich nations with the coronavirus, with just over 27,600 cases and 907 deaths. Neighbouring New Zealand began testing close contacts of its first domestically acquired case since mid-October.

It said the two health workers who tested positive, one of them an unidentified woman in her 50s, had been working at a quarantine centre in the South Island city of Christchurch.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Managing virus crisis, Malaysia's PM needs rivals to back budget

Uncertain whether Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassins political rivals will resist the temptation to bring him down, Malaysias government is set to unveil a 2021 budget on Friday aimed at cushioning the economic impact of the coronavirus pande...

FACTBOX-Reaction to attacks in the Austrian capital, Vienna

Gunmen attacked six locations in Vienna on Monday starting outside the main synagogue, killing two people and wounding at least 14 in what Austria called a repulsive terror attack..Here are some of the comments from around the world in reac...

Ayushmann Khurrana stays in hotel despite shooting in hometown Chandigarh due to coronavirus threat

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is shooting for his next Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in his hometown Chandigarh on Tuesday said he is not living with his family despite being in his hometown due to the threat of the coronavirus. Khurrana who is s...

Austria authorities say a third person has died in shooting

Austrias top security official says a third person has died following Vienna shooting. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammenr told reporters that two men and a woman have died from their injuries. A suspected attacker was also shot and k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020