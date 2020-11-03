Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three victims of Vienna attacks in critical condition, mayor says

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 03-11-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 19:54 IST
Three victims of Vienna attacks in critical condition, mayor says
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Three people injured in Monday's deadly attacks in Vienna are in critical condition, down from seven this morning, Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig told a news conference on Tuesday.

Of 24 injured people brought to Vienna hospitals, one died, 10 have been released and 13 are still being treated, of whom three are in critical condition, he said. That put the number of injured one higher than the 22 mentioned by Interior Minister Karl Nehammer in a press conference shortly before Ludwig's.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

J-K bagging 6th slot in governance among UTs debunks admin’s claim of good governance: NC

The National Conference on Tuesday said Jammu and Kashmir bagging the sixth slot in the governance among seven union territories debunks the claim of the incumbent administration about its administrative performance. It is distressing to se...

Rlys banks on artificial intelligence, data analytics to improve operational efficiency

The railways is set to go big with artificial intelligence and data analytics to improve its operational efficiency and has tied up with the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad to analyse the data generated by the national transporter, R...

France says its forces kill 50 Islamic extremists in Mali

French military forces fighting Islamic extremists in West Africa killed more than 50 jihadists and detained four in an operation last week in Mali, French officials said. Defense Minister Florence Parly tweeted Monday night that the French...

Hertha Berlin player Torunarigha tests positive

German soccer club Hertha Berlin says defender Jordan Torunarigha has tested positive for the coronavirus. Hertha says Torunarigha is in isolation and hasnt displayed any symptoms.Torunarigha had been training on his own because of an ankle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020