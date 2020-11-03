Three victims of Vienna attacks in critical condition, mayor says

Three people injured in Monday's deadly attacks in Vienna are in critical condition, down from seven this morning, Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig told a news conference on Tuesday.

Of 24 injured people brought to Vienna hospitals, one died, 10 have been released and 13 are still being treated, of whom three are in critical condition, he said. That put the number of injured one higher than the 22 mentioned by Interior Minister Karl Nehammer in a press conference shortly before Ludwig's.