69 inmates, 2 staffers of Guj sub jail test COVID-19 positive

As many as 69 prisoners and two staff members of a sub jail at Modasa town in Gujarat's Aravalli district have tested coronavirus positive, an official said on Wednesday. They were found infected after a rapid antigen test, he said.

"A total of 71 people- 69 prisoners, both convicts and undertrials, and two staff members of the sub jail in Modasa- were found COVID-19 positive," a senior official of the district administration said. "Rapid antigen test had been carried out on 149 persons, including prisoners and sfaff members, of whom 71 were found infected," he said.

Majority of these patients are asymptomatic, while a few have only mild symptoms, the official said. "We have admitted all of them to two government hospitals here for treatment," he added.