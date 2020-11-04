Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial results due this year, trial chief says

If it works, a vaccine would allow the world to return to some measure of normality after the tumult of the pandemic. Pollard said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had set the bar for a vaccine being at least 50% effective - a level that would have a transformative impact on the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 16:22 IST
Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial results due this year, trial chief says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford could present late-stage trial results before the year end but it is unclear if it will be rolled out before Christmas, the chief trial investigator for the vaccine said on Wednesday.

"I'm optimistic that we could reach that point before the end of this year," Oxford Vaccine Trial Chief Investigator Andrew Pollard said of presenting trial results this year. Pollard said working out whether or not the vaccine worked would likely come this year he said, after which the data would have to be carefully reviewed by regulators and then a political decision made on who should get the vaccine.

"Our bit - we are getting closer to but we are not there yet," Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said. Asked if he expected the vaccine would start to be deployed before Christmas, he said: "There is a small chance of that being possible but I just don't know."

"Our trials are only one of many that are going on around the world, a number of which may well report before the end of the year, and so those steps will need to be happening for multiple different products," he said. The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to be one of the first from big pharma to be submitted for regulatory approval, along with Pfizer and BioNTech's candidate.

A vaccine that works is seen as a game-changer in the battle against the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 1.2 million people, shuttered swathes of the global economy and turned normal life upside down for billions of people. If it works, a vaccine would allow the world to return to some measure of normality after the tumult of the pandemic.

Pollard said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had set the bar for a vaccine being at least 50% effective - a level that would have a transformative impact on the pandemic. "But to be able scientifically able to test 50% is a lot harder - you need a lot more cases to occur in the trials," he said. "So I think we are all hoping the vaccine will be more effective than that which means we will have an answer sooner."

"What the actual level of efficacy is unknown at the moment - no one has unblinded their trials and looked at the data so far."

Also Read: IPL 13: Wicket got better, Rajasthan Royals played well, says Pollard

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

TN CM launches mobile Amma Canteens to cater better to working classes

To cater better to workers and the general public as well, three mobile Amma canteens were launched here on Wednesday by Chief Minister K Palaniswami. Marking the inauguration of the mobile services of the low-cost food chain, Palaniswami d...

Libya's rivals urge Security Council to back cease-fire

Libyas rivals wrapped up their military talks with a call to the U.N. Security Council to adopt a binding resolution to implement a cease-fire deal inked last month, the U.N. said. The two-day talks in the oasis town of Ghadames, which conc...

Targeted COVID-19 testing begins in market places, crowded areas in Delhi: Jain

The Delhi government has started conducting targeted COVID-19 tests in markets and other crowded areas to strengthen its surveillance mechanism, the citys Heath Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday amid a surge in daily coronavirus cas...

Coal India's e-auction sales nearly triple in October as demand rises

State-owned CILs e-auction sales nearly tripled to 16.8 million tonnes MTs in October, amid a strong demand resumption for coal from the power sector. The quantity of coal booked under CILs e-auctions stood at 5.8 MT in the corresponding mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020