Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial results due this year but not there yet, trial chief says

The University of Oxford hopes to present late-stage trial results on its COVID-19 vaccine candidate this year though its top scientific investigator cautioned it would still take some time for life to return to normal.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 16:50 IST
Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial results due this year but not there yet, trial chief says
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

The University of Oxford hopes to present late-stage trial results on its COVID-19 vaccine candidate this year though its top scientific investigator cautioned it would still take some time for life to return to normal. A vaccine that works is seen as a game-changer in the battle against the coronavirus, which has killed more than 1.2 million people worldwide, shuttered swathes of the global economy and turned normal life upside down for billions of people.

"I'm optimistic that we could reach that point before the end of this year," Oxford Vaccine Trial Chief Investigator Andrew Pollard told British lawmakers of presenting trial results this year. Pollard said working out whether or not the vaccine worked would likely come this year, after which the data would have to be carefully reviewed by regulators and then a political decision made on who should get the vaccine.

"Our bit - we are getting closer to but we are not there yet," Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said. Asked if he expected the vaccine would start to be deployed before Christmas, he said: "There is a small chance of that being possible but I just don't know."

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to be one of the first from big pharma to be submitted for regulatory approval, along with Pfizer and BioNTech's candidate. Work began on the Oxford vaccine in January. Called AZD1222, or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, the viral vector vaccine is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus that causes infections in chimpanzees.

Pollard said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had set the bar for a vaccine being at least 50% effective - a level that would have a transformative impact on the pandemic. "But to be able scientifically able to test 50% is a lot harder - you need a lot more cases to occur in the trials," he said. "So I think we are all hoping the vaccine will be more effective than that which means we will have an answer sooner."

"GAME CHANGER" If Oxford's vaccine works, it would eventually allow the world to return to some measure of normality after the tumult of the pandemic.

Asked what success looked like, he said: "I think good is having vaccines that have significant efficacy - so whether, I mean, that is 50, 60, 70, 80 percent, whatever the figure is - is an enormous achievement. "It means from a health system point of view, there are fewer people with COVID going into hospital, that people who develop cancer can have their operations of chemotherapy - its a complete game changer and a success if we meet those efficacy end points."

But Pollard, one of the world's top experts on immunology, said the world might not return to normal immediately. "But unfortunately it doesn't mean we can all go back to normal immediately because it takes time to roll out vaccines, not everyone will take them," he said. "We will still have people getting this virus because it is just too good at transmitting."

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Enhanced PINAKA rocket system successfully flight tested

Enhanced PINAKA rocket, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO has been successfully flighting tested from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha today, 04 November 2020. Development of Enhanced Pi...

People News Summary: Britney Spears tells worried fans 'I'm fine'; Johnny Depp is a wife beater, UK judge rules in libel case and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Exhibition chronicles musician Nick Caves life, work and lossFans of cult musician Nick Cave get to use his typewriter and play his piano at an exhibition that chronicles his life and nea...

Italy's lower house of parliament approves bill protecting LGBT+ community

Italys lower house of parliament on Wednesday passed an anti-discrimination bill that makes violence against women and LGBT people a hate crime, with those found guilty of such attacks risking longer prison terms. The bill was approved by 2...

EMERGING MARKETS-Peso recovers from pummelling as U.S. vote hangs in balance

Gains for Joe Biden that left the U.S. presidential election too close to call drove a recovery in Mexicos peso on Wednesday, after emerging markets earlier lost ground on signs that Donald Trump was headed for victory. The peso and South A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020