Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uzbekistan to test three COVID-19 vaccines, plans no lockdown

Uzbekistan has no plans to impose another lockdown despite the growth in COVID-19 cases globally, and intends to take part in the final trials of Chinese and Russian vaccines, a senior health official said.

Reuters | Baku | Updated: 05-11-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 14:14 IST
Uzbekistan to test three COVID-19 vaccines, plans no lockdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uzbekistan has no plans to impose another lockdown despite the growth in COVID-19 cases globally, and intends to take part in the final trials of Chinese and Russian vaccines, a senior health official said. Tashkent is in talks with China's Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical, a unit of Chongqing Zhifei, and Sinopharm about stage III trials, as well as the developers of Russia Sputnik V vaccine, deputy health minister Shakhrukh Sharakhmetov said.

The country of 34 million has imposed two nationwide lockdowns this year to curb the spread of the coronavirus but hopes that extensive preparations for a potential second wave will allow it to avoid imposing severe restrictions again. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has instructed officials to "learn to live and work in pandemic conditions".

The Tashkent government has used a large part of a $1 billion anti-COVID-19 fund to build specialized hospitals, buy medicines and equipment such as lung ventilators, and train more medical staff. More than $100 million has gone towards special bonuses for doctors and nurses. Uzbekistan has not carried out mass testing. Cases peaked between July and September and so far have not spiked again. This month, the number of daily new infections has gradually edged below 250, with an overall total of 67,626 cases and 575 deaths.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Greek PM orders nationwide lockdown to curb COVID cases surge

Greece ordered a nationwide lockdown on Thursday for three weeks to help contain a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the new restrictions will come into effect on Saturday, November 7.Ive chosen to take d...

Long-term demand for cars to depend on overall economic situation: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India remains cautiously optimistic regarding the domestic market as it&#160;expects a pent-up demand to drive sales for the next few quarters but believes that the long-term pull in the market would depend upon the overall ma...

ASDC Recognises Automotive Skills Achievement at Scale with Certif-ID

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 5, 2020 PRNewswire -- Automotive Skills Development Council ASDC is the first Sector Skill Council of India. A collaborative initiative by Government of India, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers SIAM, Automoti...

UPDATE 4-Bank of England ramps up stimulus again to tackle COVID and Brexit hit

The Bank of England increased its already huge bond-buying stimulus by a bigger-than-expected 150 billion pounds 195 billion as it prepared for economic damage from new coronavirus lockdowns and the looming risk of Brexit.The move comes on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020