UK removes Denmark from travel corridor list after outbreak in Denmark's mink farms

Britain said it is removing Denmark from the government's travel corridor list, with people arriving in UK from there needing to self-isolate starting Friday after health authorities in Denmark reported widespread coronavirus outbreaks in mink farms. "Passengers arriving into the UK from Denmark from 4am on Friday 6 November 2020 will need to self-isolate for 14 days by law before following domestic restrictions now in force," UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 08:11 IST
"Passengers arriving into the UK from Denmark from 4am on Friday 6 November 2020 will need to self-isolate for 14 days by law before following domestic restrictions now in force," UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement.

"Passengers arriving into the UK from Denmark from 4am on Friday 6 November 2020 will need to self-isolate for 14 days by law before following domestic restrictions now in force," UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement. "I understand that this will be concerning for both people currently in Denmark and the wider UK public, which is why we have moved quickly to protect our country and prevent the spread of the virus to the UK," he added.

Denmark announced strict new lockdown rules on Thursday in the north of the country after authorities discovered a mutated coronavirus strain in minks bred in the region, prompting a nationwide cull. Outbreaks at mink farms have persisted in Denmark, Europe's largest producer and exporter of mink furs, despite repeated efforts to cull infected animals since June.

On Thursday, Sweden and Germany were also removed from England's travel corridors.

