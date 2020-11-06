Left Menu
Chhattisgarh starts preparation for COVID-19 vaccination drive

Orders have been issued to set up such panels in all districts, he said. Director of the National Health Mission in Chhattisgarh will be the Nodal Officer for the COVID-19 vaccination drive, while the State Immunisation Officer will be the Assistant Nodal Officer, the official said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 06-11-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 14:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Chhattisgarh government has initiated the process of creating a database of health workers from state-run and private health facilities for vaccination once an antidote for COVID-19 is available, an official said on Friday. The exercise has been started following the Centres directive to states to constitute committees for coordination and overseeing COVID-19 vaccination drive, he said.

A State Task Force Committee has been constituted for inter-department coordination for the COVID-19 vaccination drive, he said. Primary preparations for COVID-19 vaccination drive have started in Chhattisgarh, the public relations department official said.

As per instructions of the Government of India, a database of healthcare personnel from government and private healthcare institutions is being prepared. They would get top priority for immunisation against coronavirus," he said. However, inclusion of names in the database does not mean that they will be compulsorily vaccinated as the final decision in this regard will be taken by the Centre, the official said.

Health Minister TS Singh Deo said the state has made adequate arrangements for storage and maintenance of vaccine once it is made available and supplied. As many as 530 cold chain points are currently operational and 80 new ones are being set up for safekeeping of vaccine.

"A new walk-in-cooler facility is being arranged for the purpose, the official quoted the minister as saying. At present, the total retention capacity of vaccines in the state is 1,05,000 litre which is 60,000 litre more than the required capacity, the minister said.

Besides the task force, a state-level steering committee is also being formed under chairmanship of the Chief Secretary for smooth conduct of the drive, the official said. Orders have been issued to set up such panels in all districts, he said.

Director of the National Health Mission in Chhattisgarh will be the Nodal Officer for the COVID-19 vaccination drive, while the State Immunisation Officer will be the Assistant Nodal Officer, the official said. The Nodal Officer for districts will be Collectors whereas Chief Medical and Health Officers (CMHOs) will act as Assistant Nodal Officers, he said.

