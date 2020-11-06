Left Menu
Development News Edition

SADC E8 chair calls to remain vigilant in fight against malaria amid COVID-19

Mkhize, who was appointed as the SADC E8 Health Minister’s Council chairperson for a two-year term on Thursday, made the call during a webinar to mark SADC Malaria Day on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 17:48 IST
SADC E8 chair calls to remain vigilant in fight against malaria amid COVID-19
The Minister’s call comes as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, the symptoms of which mimic those of malaria. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

The newly appointed chairperson of the SADC Elimination 8 Health Minister's Council, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has called on communities to remain vigilant in the fight against malaria while battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mkhize, who was appointed as the SADC E8 Health Minister's Council chairperson for a two-year term on Thursday, made the call during a webinar to mark SADC Malaria Day on Friday.

The Elimination Eight Initiative (E8) is a coalition of eight countries working across national borders to eliminate malaria in southern Africa by 2030.

The Minister's call comes as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, the symptoms of which mimic those of malaria.

"COVID-19 has complicated issues of public health and malaria has not been spared of the disruption that has come from this unprecedented pandemic, what is key for the public is to realise that malaria may very well mimic COVID-19 symptoms.

"It is therefore imperative that when one experiences flu-like symptoms, one seeks medical attention. It is critical that patients take note of their signs and symptoms, and give detailed information on their travel history," said the Minister.

In light of this, Mkhize reminded communities of malaria symptoms, which include fever, headache, chills and vomiting.

In addition, the Minister clarified conflicting messages with regards to mitigation measures for malaria and COVID-19.

"Whilst we encourage the closing of windows at night and the use of fans for malaria, the opposite is encouraged for COVID-19. That is to ensure that particles of COVID-19 in the air do not remain.

"The new normal demands that we apply our minds and adjust to the presence of COVID-19, which is wreaking havoc in our communities and economy in ways that malaria never has.

"Let us take the necessary precautions, as we battle with both pandemics and balance the mitigation measures accordingly," he said.

According to a 2019 World Health Organisation report, malaria cases decreased globally from an estimated 251 million in 2010 to 228 million in 2018, which is a 9% decline.

"Most cases, which were around 213 in 2018, were estimated to have occurred in the WHO afro region, which is 92% of the cases. This gives you a sense of the responsibility that we, as the African member's States, carry to actually fight and eliminate this problem," said the Minister.

With this year's theme for SADC Malaria Day focused on community involvement, the Minister urged communities to take the necessary precautions.

"It is therefore important to remind communities at risk and travellers to endemic areas that malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected mosquitoes, which generally bite at night.

"Our message to communities is to take the necessary precautions to prevent contracting the disease and seek treatment as early as possible when they experience signs and symptoms. Malaria is a preventable and curable disease if detected early and treatment started promptly," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala launches scheme for better livelihood of fisherfolk

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 6 PTI A pioneering eco-sustainable programme Parivarthanam, to help the fishing community was launched here on Friday, aiming to improve the livelihood skills of youngsters along the coastline and also enable socio-e...

Re-opening of schools, college will be decided on Nov 9: CM

A decision on re-opening of schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu would be taken during a consultative meeting with the officials, parents and teachers on November 9, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said Friday. The dates for re-opening of school...

SC says Nov 9 e-auction of 34 coal blocks will be subject to its orders

The Supreme Court Friday categorically told the Centre that the November 9 e-auction of 34 coal blocks, including five in Jharkhand, shall be subject to its final order. The apex court also asked the Centre to inform the bidders that benefi...

Valley's youth being pushed to pick up arms again: Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday claimed that the recent missteps of the Centre have pushed the Valleys youth to pick up arms again. In 2012, 2013, and 2014, there was barely any youth resorting to arms. The number of men,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020