Himachal reports 573 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Himachal Pradesh reported six more COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, taking the death toll in the state to 366, while 573 new cases pushed the infection count to 24,813, officials said. Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur was admitted to the IGMC Hospital here after he tested positive for coronavirus, Manali SDM said.

Of the 573 new cases, the highest 187 were reported from Mandi district and 92 of them are from a Tibetan school at Chauntra in Joginder Nagar, a district official said. Sixty seven of them are students including 47 girls and 20 boys while the remaining 25 are staff members, he added.

The students have come from Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, another official said. Meanwhile, two deaths each were reported from Solan and Lahaul-Spiti and one each from Shimla and Una, the health department data showed.

A total of 209 patients recovered from the disease on Saturday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 20,225. Eighteen people have migrated out of the state, the health department said. Himachal Pradesh currently has 4,198 active COVID-19 cases, it said.