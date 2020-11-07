Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal reports 573 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Himachal Pradesh reported six more COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, taking the death toll in the state to 366, while 573 new cases pushed the infection count to 24,813, officials said. Himachal Pradesh currently has 4,198 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-11-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 23:38 IST
Himachal reports 573 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Himachal Pradesh reported six more COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, taking the death toll in the state to 366, while 573 new cases pushed the infection count to 24,813, officials said. Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur was admitted to the IGMC Hospital here after he tested positive for coronavirus, Manali SDM said.

Of the 573 new cases, the highest 187 were reported from Mandi district and 92 of them are from a Tibetan school at Chauntra in Joginder Nagar, a district official said. Sixty seven of them are students including 47 girls and 20 boys while the remaining 25 are staff members, he added.

The students have come from Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, another official said. Meanwhile, two deaths each were reported from Solan and Lahaul-Spiti and one each from Shimla and Una, the health department data showed.

A total of 209 patients recovered from the disease on Saturday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 20,225. Eighteen people have migrated out of the state, the health department said. Himachal Pradesh currently has 4,198 active COVID-19 cases, it said. PTI DJI COR RHL

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Joe Biden changes his Twitter profile from Senator to 'President-Elect'

Democrat Joe Biden changed his Twitter profile to President-elect on Saturday, minutes after Americas major media outlets declared him as the winner of the November 3 election. President-Elect, husband to DrBiden, proud father grandfather....

Biden win seen as green light for women's reproductive rights

Democrat Joe Biden as U.S. president will bring sweeping changes to womens reproductive rights globally, starting with overturning a U.S. policy banning government-funded aid groups from mentioning abortion, according to campaign groups.The...

MP: Chouhan meets party leaders as exit poll predicts edge for BJP

With an exit poll by a news channel predicting that the ruling BJP could win 16 to 18 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly byelections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday held a meeting of party leaders here. Byelections to 28...

Obama, Bill Clinton congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on historic victory

Former US presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton on Saturday congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their historic electoral victory in the November 3 elections. I could not be prouder to congratulat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020