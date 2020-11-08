Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha CM hints at reopening religious places after Diwali

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday hinted at reopening places of religious worship, saying a standard operating procedure for avoiding crowds and ensuring physical distancing there will be drafted after Diwali. How to avoid crowds and ensure physical distancing in places of worship will be worked out and a standard operating procedure will be drafted after Diwali.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 18:18 IST
Maha CM hints at reopening religious places after Diwali
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday hinted at reopening places of religious worship, saying a standard operating procedure for avoiding crowds and ensuring physical distancing there will be drafted after Diwali. In a webcast, Thackeray said he is getting flak for going slow on reopening of places of religious worship.

"I am ready for brickbats if it ensures good health and safety of citizens. How to avoid crowds and ensure physical distancing in places of worship will be worked out and a standard operating procedure will be drafted after Diwali. "We are so involved in offering prayers and may neglect COVID-19 safety protocols. What if a coronavirus positive person infects senior citizens from our families who visit the places of worship he said.

Thackeray said wearing of masks will be mandatory in places of worship. He also appealed people to avoid bursting firecrackers in public places. "I don't want to enforce a ban. Let us have faith and trust in each other," he said.

He said Delhi is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, adding itis said pollution was the cause. "Let us have self control and restrain from bursting firecrackers which will lead to pollution.Let us not waste nine months' of hard work against the pandemic during four days of Diwali celebrations," he said. Thackeray said the state is opening up slowly. "But we have to be cautious and ensure there is no second wave (of the pandemic)," he added.

"Crowds seen in the market places is a sign of life returning to normalcy but dont be complacent. We have no option but to wear masks, ensure physical distancing and continue washing hands till a vaccine is found," he said. "The forthnight after Diwali will be crucial. Let us not invite a second lockdown. If a coronavirus positive person moves in a crowd without wearing a face mask, he will infect around 400 persons and those 400 will in turn infect several more," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&K LG pays tributes to soldiers killed in Machil encounter

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tributes on Sunday to the four security forces personnel, who lost their lives in an encounter with infiltrating militants in north Kashmirs Machil sector. The LG saluted the supreme sa...

Ethiopian Airlines freighter aircraft makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport

A freighter aircraft of Ethiopian Airlines, which was on its way to Bengaluru from Riyadh, was diverted to Mumbai airport here on Sunday due to a technical issue. The freighter ET-690, with eight crew members, landed safely, a spokesperson ...

4 injured in Thane tree fall, woman gets 12 stitches on head

Four persons were injured on Sundayafter the branch of a tree fell in Thane citys Naupada area,civic officials saidThe four, including a woman who received 12 stitcheson her head while riding pillion on her husbands motorcycle,have been hos...

NCB arrests film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife,seizes ganja

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Sunday arrested Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwalas wife after ganja was found at their residence in suburban Juhu, officials said. NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede told PTI that Firoz Nadiadwal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020