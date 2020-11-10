Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-France's COVID-19 hospitalisations closing in on April record

France's new COVID-19 infections were sharply down over 24 hours on Monday, as they always tend to do at the beginning of the week, but deaths and hospitalisations linked to the disease were sharply up again. And while the country's health director acknowledged the main French cities put under curfew mid-October were starting to see a lesser spread of the disease, he stressed the peak of the coronavirus pandemic was still to come.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 00:49 IST
UPDATE 1-France's COVID-19 hospitalisations closing in on April record

France's new COVID-19 infections were sharply down over 24 hours on Monday, as they always tend to do at the beginning of the week, but deaths and hospitalisations linked to the disease were sharply up again.

And while the country's health director acknowledged the main French cities put under curfew mid-October were starting to see a lesser spread of the disease, he stressed the peak of the coronavirus pandemic was still to come. "We are at a crucial moment," Jerome Salomon told a news conference, as France was already more than 10 days in its second national lockdown aimed at reining in the virus.

Salomon reported 20,155 daily new COVID-19 infections, sharply down from Saturday's record of 86,852 and Sunday's 38,619. The Monday figure tends to dip as there are fewer tests conducted on Sundays. The seven-day moving average of new infections, which averages out weekly data reporting irregularities, stood at 48,734, the third highest on record.

With 1,807,479 confirmed cases since the outbreak of the disease, France has the fourth-highest tally in the world - it leapfrogged Russia over the weekend - behind the United States, India and Brazil. The number of people who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 551 to 40,987, versus 270 on Sunday and a seven-day moving average of 508, a figure that is at a 28-week high.

There were 882 more people treated in hospital for COVID-19, taking the total to 31,125, versus a seven-day moving average of 856. That means the April 14 record of 32,292 is bound to be overtaken in the coming days. The number of patients in intensive care units was up by 151 to 4,690. For that indicator, the all-time high is 7,148, reached on April 8.

TRENDING

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. plans sanctions on Iranians for violence against protesters -sources

The United States is expected to impose sanctions as early as next week on Iranians involved in a violent crackdown against anti-government demonstrations in Iran a year ago, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.The sources...

AstraZeneca says Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine results encouraging

An AstraZeneca executive said he felt encouraged by incredibly promising COVID-19 vaccine trial data unveiled by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, while hoping the United States would embrace innovation under the next administration. ...

Ukraine's president tests positive for COVID-19

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus infection and will be working in self-isolation while being treated. There are no lucky people in the world for whom COVID-19 does not pose...

Guterres congratulates Biden and Harris, hails UN-US partnership as ‘essential pillar’

The Secretary-General congratulates the American people for a vibrant exercise of democracy in their countrys elections last week, said a statement released on behalf of Antnio Guterres, on Monday.Secretary-General antonioguterres congrat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020